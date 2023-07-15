Sauce Gardner believes that Aaron Rodgers' move to the Jets has revitalized the quarterback. He said that coming into the New York lifestyle has meant that he has had the opportunity to do some "cool" stuff. He also commented that he really liked him as a teammate and was happy to have him in the team.

"He got some energy for me he came with some sauce you know what I mean. He got to New York you know he's feeling a little younger, you know like… We just be joking man, he a cool guy for me, he cool… I was happy to have him on the team.”

Sauce Gardner not the only one saying that Aaron Rodgers is feeling youthful in New York

That Aaron Rodgers is feeling more rejuvenated in New York is something that is coming out from a lot of teammates. Sauce Gardner is not the first to touch on the issue.

Before this, Allen Lazard, who was with him in both Green Bay and now with the Jets, has said that the quarterback feels refreshed. He said,

"Aaron's been rejuvenated, you know being in a different environment, different city, different challenge. He's one of the most competitive person I've seen. Not just on the field but off the field as well in the classroom. We're playing ping pong. We're playing Go Fish, like he's the ultimate competitor out there."

The same idea is coming out from both Sauce Gardner and Allen Lazard and if there is any truth to it, the Jets opponents will face a very motivated quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers himself has been out and about since moving to New York. He has appeared in multiple public events. He was also seen enjoying the Taylor Swift concert and then hanging out afterwards. He has been pictured with Kevin Durant working out. He has also attended a psychedelic conference in Denver.

The move to New York certainly seems to have opened up a lot of the quarterback's personality. He has never been shy of voicing his opinion on different matters, but now it looks like he has found a city to his taste. As great as Green Bay is, it has a different vibe to New York.

Whether that feeling of elatedness that the quarterback is feeling will translate on to the field is what will matter next. If he can bring back a Super Bowl to the long-suffering Jets, he will be giving back more joy to the city that he is taking from it.

