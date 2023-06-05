Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard have been teammates at the Green Bay Packers and are now going to re-establish that partnership with the New York Jets. In fact, there is speculation that one of the reasons the quarterback chose to come here is the familiarity he would get, and the presence of Lazard will only add to it.

First, Nathaniel Hackett joined the Jets as offensive coordinator. He was there with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay when he won his last two MVP titles. However, it was the addition of Lazard that meant that the star player would have familiar receivers to throw to. That might have ultimately convinced him to join the Jets.

However, if Allen Lazard is to be believed, not only will Aaron Rodgers bring his Green Bay form to New York, he might be even better.

He said that coming to a new city seems to have brought back the spark in the quarterback and that the change in environment has done him good.

"Aaron's been rejuvenated, you know being in a different environment, different city, different challenge," he said. "He's one of the most competitive person I've seen."

The receiver said that the future Hall-of-Famer is one of the most competitive persons he has ever seen. He added that the quarterback's competitive spirit is not limited to the field but extends to every aspect of his life.

"Not just on the field but off the field as well in the classroom. We're playing ping pong. We're playing Go Fish, like he's the ultimate competitor out there."

Allen Lazard insinuates that Aaron Rodgers was lacking hunger in his final season with the Packers

As great as Aaron Rodgers was for the Green Bay Packers, the final season left much to be desired. He had one of his worst seasons statistically, and they missed out on the playoffs completely after finishing with a losing 8-9 record. Lazard contends that the hunger might have disappeared but has come back now, saying:

"And seeing him in Green Bay that see and now here in New York and everything. I've seen that that look in his eyes kind of come back. I think it's, you know, he's probably even hungrier than he's ever been."

If the wide receiver is correct in his assessment, the New York Jets might make one of the most formidable opponents in the upcoming NFL season.

