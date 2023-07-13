WATCH: Aaron Rodgers gets flocked by fans at Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament 2023 after teeing up with Miles Teller

Aaron Rodgers is enjoying his offseason as the NFL training camps get underway toward the end of July. The four-time league MVP is at Lake Tahoe for this year's celebrity golf tournament. Rodgers arrived at the event and was met with fans as he was approaching one of the holes at the golf course.

The 39-year-old was also seeing teeing off with actor and friend Miles Teller. He and the actor have spent time together this offseason as they attended one of Taylor Swift's concert in May.

Rodgers is no stranger to competing in celebrity golf tournaments as he finished first in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February. The quarterback was traded this offseason to the New York Jets after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

For Aaron Rodgers, he will be looking to lead the Jets to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season. That season happened to be Rodgers' first Super Bowl win and was also the game's MVP.

The Jets last made the Super Bowl in the 1968 season when they upset the favored Colts. Rodgers wasn't even alive when this happended as he was born in 1983, 14 years later.

Winning the AFC East will be a tall task for New York as it last won it in 2002, three years before Rodgers was drafted by the Packers.

How to watch Aaron Rodgers at the Lake Tahoe golf tournament

Aaron Rodgers at the 2023 American Century Championship

The golf tournament can been seen on July 14 from 4-6 p.m. ET on Peacock. This will be followed by a replay from 9:30-11:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. The coverage on both Saturday and Sunday will be on both NBC and Peacock from 2:30-6 p.m. ET.

Rodgers won't be the only current NFL quarterback in the massive field of celebrities as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will be there as well.

