Josh Allen new house: Bills QB drops $7,200,000 investment on swanky Monarch Bay property

Josh Allen’s six-year, $258 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills will start in the upcoming season. But even before his mega-deal kicks in, he has already earned $85 million in five NFL seasons, per Spotrac.

He spent some money on a 2,808-square-foot house in the exclusive Monarch Bay community at Dana Point, California.

Sources revealed that the former University of Wyoming standout paid $7.2 million for the property. He got a 4% bargain from the original $7.5 million price tag.

In return, Josh Allen now owns a single-story house near the beach. The residence was completed in 1962, and the property lot stretches for approximately 1,011 square meters.

Allen’s new address has three bathrooms, four bedrooms and glass walls. It also has a gated courtyard, a family room, a fireplace and built-in cabinets.

Meanwhile, the backyard features an expansive lawn that Allen can develop further if he adds something to the property.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback’s new community surrounds a members-only beach club. Given his devotion to the sport, Allen will also enjoy the nearby golf course.

He declined an invitation to the 2022 and 2023 Pro Bowls to play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His Orchard Park residence also has a par-3 course, three tee boxes and a swing simulator.

Josh Allen also competed in the June 2022 edition of “The Match,” teaming up with Patrick Mahomes. They lost the match play to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Andy Stavros of Douglas Elliman negotiated on Allen’s behalf for the property listed by Philip and Ryan Immel of Pacific Sotheby’s.

Dana Point is located in Orange County, Southern California. It offers a more laid-back beach experience than the more vibrant Laguna Beach. Its harbor is a popular jump-off point for watching marine creatures. Visitors also get to enjoy the sea at Salt Creek and Doheny Beach.

Will Josh Allen bring Hailee Steinfeld to his Dana Point home?

Public sightings of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld spending time together have recently increased. A Tiktoker even slammed the rumored couple after pictures of them having quality time in a pool emerged.

Other football fans also question Allen’s decision to shoot videos while in a pool with Steinfeld during their recent vacation in Mexico.

Despite the negativity toward them, Allen and Steinfeld look to be going strong. An insider revealed to Daily Mail that Allen intends to marry the actress/singer soon.

Before his rumored relationship with Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen dated Pilates instructor Brittany Williams. They grew up together in Central California and reconnected in high school.

Unfortunately, they have parted ways, and Williams has been clowning Allen on TikTok.

