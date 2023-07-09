Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have been vacationing in Mexico together. There, the alleged new couple is not shying away from showing affection to each other in public.

Till now, fans had no definite confirmation that the two stars were romantically involved with each other. However, after the pictures of them locking lips with each other went viral, all the doubts faded away.

Allen and the Bumblebee actress were not only seen lovingly embracing each other, but also kissing each other by the pool. Although the two seemed to enjoy their time together, fans did not like that the star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills was a "little spoon" to Steinfeld.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A TikTok user especially came forward and talked about how close the couple looked to each other. He specifically did not wish to see his quarterback looking submissive while hugging his new lady. The user said:

"These photos of Josh Allen and Haley Seinfeld, they're no good, they're no good for Josh Allen. If I was a Bills fan, I would not be feeling good looking at these photos. What? That's your quarterback? That's your quarterback? What's he doing? Look? I got it."

"Some guys like being a little spoon. Do you think I want my quarterback to be a little? You think I want my quarterback to be in a hot tub like that? Nah nah, Josh...I would not be feeling good if I was a Bills fan right now. If I was you know, I would not be feeling good, this is no good."

While some people agreed with the speaker, others liked seeing Josh Allen happy and in love.

Josh Allen was snapped in an awkward position in the pool

While on their fun get-away, the couple enjoyed quality time with each other, as it looked like they had taken some time off their busy schedules.

@21metgala @21metgala Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen in Los Cabos, Mexico. Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen in Los Cabos, Mexico. https://t.co/nLGldD80Ac

The voice-over artist for Gwen Stacy, a character from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, wore a red swimsuit, while Allen held a Go-Pro. It seemed like the two were filming their time, but paparazzi took an awkward picture of the QB, who sat in front of his new girlfriend.

Fans did not have the best reactions to the picture, as many thought that their QB could get distracted. The NFL season will start soon, and fans expect the top player to be fit for the job. Some thought that Allen was not dedicating his time to training and was rather spending it with Steinfeld.

Poll : 0 votes