Josh Allen seems to be making the most of his summer vacation. Ready for the approaching 2023 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills QB was seen enjoying some downtime in Mexico.

Fans, however, focused on Bills spending time with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

As shared by TMZ, Allen and Steinfeld were seen sharing some time together in a pool. It seemed like a private getaway for the two celebrities, who have taken some time off from their busy schedule.

While the NFL has it's offseason going on, Steinfeld was promoting the recent hit, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The Bumblebee actress was seen wearing a red swimsuit, while Allen was seen filming inside the hot pool. Fans, however, were quick to troll and question Allen's choices.

A few users also brought up Patrick Mahomes, comparing the Chiefs QB and his relationship history. While Allen has dated a few celebs now, Mahomes ended up marrying Brittany Mahomes, his high school girlfriend.

Others, however, seemed concerned about the Bills' upcoming season. While there are quite a few teams aiming for the Super Bowl this year, Bills fans remain equally invested in their team and their personal life.

That being said, both Hailee Steinfeld or Josh Allen are yet to comment on the nature of their relationship.

Josh Allen dated Brittany Williams before being linked to Hailee Steinfeld

Before multiple rumors, Josh Allen was in a relationship with Brittany Williams.

With over 160,000 followers on Instagram, Williams was a popular part of the Bills game. The influencer was often supporting Allen, even sharing some moments through social media.

Interestingly, Allen and Williams knew each other since they were children. They got together, however, only in 2017 and were together for around six years. In fact, in a now-deleted IG post, Brittany had thanked Allen for being the one to flirt with her when they were just eight.

“I asked him to come to Sadie’s at my school, which is the big school to him and he was nervous,” Williams said on Kelly Stafford’s podcast 'The Morning After'. “And my friends were crazy, we were taking a party bus… [Allen] had never been on a party bus and was just so overwhelmed with everything. And the boys at my school were mean to him.”

That being said, both Allen and Williams seem to be moving on and exploring different things as their career progresses.

Allen and Steinfeld were also spotted together in May, having dinner at a sushi bar with some friends.

