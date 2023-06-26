Brittany Williams might be taking a dig at her ex-boyfriend, Josh Allen, after their nasty breakup.

The Pilates instructor and the star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills recently broke up. Fans were surprised when they were made aware of the news, as no reason was attributed to their separation. Some believed that Allen cheated on Williams; hence, they have been supportive of her.

Recently, she uploaded a video to TikTok where many fans thought she was taking a swipe at her ex-boyfriend.

Brittany Williams wore a long yellow dress, which was sheer. It was the audio she used that caught the attention of many fans.

The audio is from the show "Sex and the City," where Samantha Jones, one of the female leads, disregards a man who broke up with his wife in order to be with her.

Fans noticed that Williams was trying to showcase her bold and savage style. Hence, they said:

"Glowing is the best revenge."

"R u trying to tell us something with this song????? U do u girl! You are worth everything!"

"You’re literally so stunning."

"You really bossed up."

The post comes after her lavish vacation in Italy.

Brittany Williams went to Rome to move on from her relationship with Allen

After parting ways with the Buffalo Bills quarterback, Brittany headed to Rome to forget about her sorrows. She uploaded numerous pictures and videos from her luxurious vacation. She was awed by the historical sights and enjoyed lip-smacking delicacies.

After enjoying a delightful dinner, Williams took to social media to share her thoughts, posting a video of a skilled waiter preparing pasta at Alfredo Alla Scrofa. Known for its delicious fettuccine, the renowned restaurant is a favorite among celebrities.

Exuding happiness, Williams shared a photo of herself glowing with joy outside the iconic Colosseum. Dressed in a stylish black ensemble and trendy tinted sunglasses, she embraced her European adventure. This trip followed Allen's recent public outings with actress Hailee Steinfeld in New York City, which appeared to confirm rumors of a breakup between the long-term couple.

She also gave a sneak peek to her fans when she uploaded a series of pictures where she wore a stunning bikini. Then, finally, Brittany Williams concluded her trip by posting a reel that showcased some of the most mesmerizing scenes from her holiday.

