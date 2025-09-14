New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Justin Fields, Josh Allen and more

The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills were involved in the two most entertaining games of Week 1. As such, fans were expecting to see another great game on Sunday, with the AFC East clash putting together two teams with a lot of points.

However, what looked to be a close contest on paper turned out to be a lopsided game. Buffalo took control right from the start and made good use of their favorite status, dominating on the trenches and winning both through the running game and in the passing game.

Justin Fields couldn't do much against the Bills' defense, which played much better when compared to Week 1. As such, there was already a three-possession lead at halftime.

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills box score

Jets players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Justin Fields 25 2 8 0 0 49 5 0

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Breece Hall 7 16 0 1 7 - Braelon Allen 1 8 0 0 0 0 Garrett Wilson - - - 1 18 0 Arian Smith 1 -10 - 0 0 0 - - - - - - 0 - - - - - - 0 - - - - - - 0 - - - - - - 0 - - - - 0 0 0

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Tony Adams 5 0 0 Jamien Sherwood 5 0 0 Andre Cisco 4 0 0 Jermaine Johnson 4 0 0 Jowon Briggs 3 1 0 Marcelino McCrary-Ball 3 0 0 Kiko Mauigoa 3 0 0 Michael Carter 2 0 0 Sauce Gardner 2 0 0 Quincy Williams 2 0 0 Leonard Taylor 2 0 0 Harrison Phillips 2 0 0 Brandon Stephens 1 0 0 Quinnen Williams 1 0 0 Isaiah Oliver 1 0 0 Michael Clemons 1 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

Bills players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Josh Allen 70 8 16 0 0 47 3 0

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs James Cook 10 83 1 0 0 0 Ray Davis 3 9 0 0 0 0 Ty Johnson 2 6 0 0 0 0 Elijah Moore 1 2 - 0 0 0 Joshua Palmer - - - 1 32 0 Keon Coleman - - - 3 26 0 Dalton Kincaid - - - 3 25 0 Dawson Know - - - 2 19 0 Khalil Shakir 0 0 - 0 0 0

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Matt Milano 5 0 0 Taylor Rapp 4 0 0 Tre'Davious White 3 0 0 Sam Franklin 2 0 0 Cole Bishop 2 0 0 Cam Lewis 2 0 0 Damar Hamlin 1 0 0 Terrel Bernard 1 0 0 Christian Benford 1 0 0 Keonta Jenkins 1 0 0 Deonte Walker 1 0 0 Joey Bosa 1 0 0 Greg Rousseau 1 0.5 0 Zion Logue 1 0.5 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 0 0

