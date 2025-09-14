  • home icon
New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Justin Fields, Josh Allen and more

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 14, 2025 18:44 GMT
Fields and Allen met in Week 2 - Source: Getty
The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills were involved in the two most entertaining games of Week 1. As such, fans were expecting to see another great game on Sunday, with the AFC East clash putting together two teams with a lot of points.

However, what looked to be a close contest on paper turned out to be a lopsided game. Buffalo took control right from the start and made good use of their favorite status, dominating on the trenches and winning both through the running game and in the passing game.

Justin Fields couldn't do much against the Bills' defense, which played much better when compared to Week 1. As such, there was already a three-possession lead at halftime.

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills box score

Jets players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Justin Fields2528004950
Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Breece Hall716017-
Braelon Allen180000
Garrett Wilson---1180
Arian Smith1-10-000
------0
------0
------0
------0
----000
Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)Sacks
Interceptions
Tony Adams500
Jamien Sherwood500
Andre Cisco400
Jermaine Johnson400
Jowon Briggs310
Marcelino McCrary-Ball300
Kiko Mauigoa300
Michael Carter200
Sauce Gardner200
Quincy Williams200
Leonard Taylor200
Harrison Phillips200
Brandon Stephens100
Quinnen Williams100
Isaiah Oliver100
Michael Clemons100
-000
-000
Bills players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Josh Allen70816004730
Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
James Cook10831000
Ray Davis390000
Ty Johnson260000
Elijah Moore12-000
Joshua Palmer---1320
Keon Coleman---3260
Dalton Kincaid---3250
Dawson Know---2190
Khalil Shakir00-000
Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)Sacks
Interceptions
Matt Milano500
Taylor Rapp400
Tre'Davious White300
Sam Franklin200
Cole Bishop200
Cam Lewis200
Damar Hamlin100
Terrel Bernard100
Christian Benford100
Keonta Jenkins100
Deonte Walker100
Joey Bosa100
Greg Rousseau10.50
Zion Logue10.50
-000
-000
-000
-000
About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

