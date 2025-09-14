New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Justin Fields, Josh Allen and more
The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills were involved in the two most entertaining games of Week 1. As such, fans were expecting to see another great game on Sunday, with the AFC East clash putting together two teams with a lot of points.
However, what looked to be a close contest on paper turned out to be a lopsided game. Buffalo took control right from the start and made good use of their favorite status, dominating on the trenches and winning both through the running game and in the passing game.
Justin Fields couldn't do much against the Bills' defense, which played much better when compared to Week 1. As such, there was already a three-possession lead at halftime.
Quarterback
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Justin Fields
25
2
8
0
0
49
5
0
Rushing and receiving
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Breece Hall
7
16
0
1
7
-
Braelon Allen
1
8
0
0
0
0
Garrett Wilson
-
-
-
1
18
0
Arian Smith
1
-10
-
0
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
Defense
Player
Tackles (Total)
Sacks
Interceptions
Tony Adams
5
0
0
Jamien Sherwood
5
0
0
Andre Cisco
4
0
0
Jermaine Johnson
4
0
0
Jowon Briggs
3
1
0
Marcelino McCrary-Ball
3
0
0
Kiko Mauigoa
3
0
0
Michael Carter
2
0
0
Sauce Gardner
2
0
0
Quincy Williams
2
0
0
Leonard Taylor
2
0
0
Harrison Phillips
2
0
0
Brandon Stephens
1
0
0
Quinnen Williams
1
0
0
Isaiah Oliver
1
0
0
Michael Clemons
1
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
Bills players' stats:
Quarterback
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Josh Allen
70
8
16
0
0
47
3
0
Rushing and receiving
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
James Cook
10
83
1
0
0
0
Ray Davis
3
9
0
0
0
0
Ty Johnson
2
6
0
0
0
0
Elijah Moore
1
2
-
0
0
0
Joshua Palmer
-
-
-
1
32
0
Keon Coleman
-
-
-
3
26
0
Dalton Kincaid
-
-
-
3
25
0
Dawson Know
-
-
-
2
19
0
Khalil Shakir
0
0
-
0
0
0
Defense
Player
Tackles (Total)
Sacks
Interceptions
Matt Milano
5
0
0
Taylor Rapp
4
0
0
Tre'Davious White
3
0
0
Sam Franklin
2
0
0
Cole Bishop
2
0
0
Cam Lewis
2
0
0
Damar Hamlin
1
0
0
Terrel Bernard
1
0
0
Christian Benford
1
0
0
Keonta Jenkins
1
0
0
Deonte Walker
1
0
0
Joey Bosa
1
0
0
Greg Rousseau
1
0.5
0
Zion Logue
1
0.5
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
About the author
Henrique Bulio
Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.
Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.
If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.
Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.
Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.