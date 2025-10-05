New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Dak Prescott, Justin Fields

The New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup was one of the most intriguing of Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. The Jets were still looking for their first win of the campaign, while the Cowboys, fresh off one of the best games of the season (40-40 against the Green Bay Packers), were ready to build on that result and improve to 2-2-1.

Justin Fields has played at a solid level with New York, but his good performances didn't translate into wins. Dak Prescott is once again showing that he's a reliable quarterback, but the Cowboys are still waiting for those victories.

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys box score

Teams 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Final Score New York Jets 3 0 Dallas Cowboys 3 20

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys players stats

Jets players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Justin Fields 74 8 14 0 0 15 5 0

Rushing and passing

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Breece Hall 9 78 0 1 8 0 Isaiah Davis 1 5 0 1 10 0 Josh Reynolds - - - 3 29 0 Garrett Wilson - - - 1 16 0 Mason Taylor - - - 2 11 0

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Malachi Moore 4 0 0 Jamien Sherwood 4 0 0 Brandon Stephens 3 0 0 Sauce Gardner 2 0 0 Kiko Mauigoa 2 0 0 Quinnen Williams 2 0 0 Tony Adams 2 0 0 Will McDonald IV 1 0 0 Andre Cisco 1 0 0 Cam Jones 1 0 0 Jowon Briggs 1 0 0 Tyler Baron 1 0 0 Isaiah Oliver 1 0 0 Jay Tufele 1 0 0 Braiden McGregor 1 0 0

Kicking

Player Field Goals Converted/Attempts Total Points Nick Folk 1/1 3

Cowboys players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Dak Prescott 164 12 18 2 0 14 1 0

Rushing and passing

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Javonte Williams 9 108 1 - - - Jaydon Blue 2 6 0 - - - Ryan Flournoy 1 0 0 5 104 0 Jake Ferguson - - - 4 33 2 George Pickens - - - 1 14 0 Hunter Luepke - - - 1 10 0 Luke Schoonmaker - - - 1 3 0

Defense

Player Tackles Sacks Interceptions Donovan Wilson 5 0 0 Shemar James 5 0 0 Marist Liufau 3 0 0 Juanyeh Thomas 3 0 0 Trevon Diggs 3 0 0 Hunter Luepke 2 0 0 Osa Odighizuwa 2 1 0 James Houston 2 1.5 0 Jack Sanborn 2 0 0 Brevyn Spann-Ford 2 0 0 Reddy Stewart 2 0 0 Donovan Ezeiruaku 2 0 0 Trent Sieg 1 0 0 Solomon Thomas 1 0 0 DaRon Bland 1 0 0 Sam Williams 1 0 0 Alijah Clark 1 0 0 Jadeveon Clowney 1 0 0 Kenny Clark 1 0.5 0 Kenneth Murray Jr. 1 0 0 Markquese Bell 1 0 0

Kicking

Player Field Goals Converted/Attempts Total Points Brandon Aubrey 1/1 5

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys game recap

The Jets opened up the scoreboard with Nick Folk's field goal. The place kicker finished a 13-play, 66-yard drive with a 25-yard FG to give his team the first lead of the game.

The Cowboys responded with a 35-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey at 4:57 in the first quarter.

Dallas extended the lead with the first touchdown of the game. Dak Prescott connected with tight end Jake Ferguson for a 26-yard touchdown pass to close out a 13-play, 90-yard drive at 11:40 in the second quarter.

Javonte Williams found the end zone in the final minute of the quarter, scoring with a seven-play, 91-yard drive to extend the lead to 17-3.

They scored again with 15 seconds left on the clock. Prescott connected with Ferguson again for a 1-yard pass to enter halftime up 23-3.

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

