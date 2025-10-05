  • home icon
  • NFL
  • New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Dak Prescott, Justin Fields

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Dak Prescott, Justin Fields

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 05, 2025 18:49 GMT
New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Dak Prescott, Justin Fields (Credits: IMAGN)
New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Dak Prescott, Justin Fields (Credits: IMAGN)

The New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup was one of the most intriguing of Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. The Jets were still looking for their first win of the campaign, while the Cowboys, fresh off one of the best games of the season (40-40 against the Green Bay Packers), were ready to build on that result and improve to 2-2-1.

Ad

Justin Fields has played at a solid level with New York, but his good performances didn't translate into wins. Dak Prescott is once again showing that he's a reliable quarterback, but the Cowboys are still waiting for those victories.

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys box score

Teams1st Quarter2nd Quarter3rd Quarter4th QuarterFinal Score
New York Jets3 0
Dallas Cowboys3 20
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys players stats

Jets players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Justin Fields74814001550
Ad

Rushing and passing

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Breece Hall9780180
Isaiah Davis1501100
Josh Reynolds---3290
Garrett Wilson---1160
Mason Taylor---2110
Ad

Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)SacksInterceptions
Malachi Moore400
Jamien Sherwood400
Brandon Stephens300
Sauce Gardner200
Kiko Mauigoa200
Quinnen Williams200
Tony Adams200
Will McDonald IV100
Andre Cisco100
Cam Jones100
Jowon Briggs100
Tyler Baron 100
Isaiah Oliver100
Jay Tufele100
Braiden McGregor100
Ad

Kicking

PlayerField Goals Converted/AttemptsTotal Points
Nick Folk1/13
Ad

Cowboys players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Dak Prescott1641218201410
Ad

Rushing and passing

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Javonte Williams91081---
Jaydon Blue260---
Ryan Flournoy10051040
Jake Ferguson---4332
George Pickens---1140
Hunter Luepke---1100
Luke Schoonmaker---130
Ad

Defense

PlayerTacklesSacksInterceptions
Donovan Wilson500
Shemar James500
Marist Liufau300
Juanyeh Thomas300
Trevon Diggs300
Hunter Luepke200
Osa Odighizuwa210
James Houston21.50
Jack Sanborn200
Brevyn Spann-Ford200
Reddy Stewart200
Donovan Ezeiruaku200
Trent Sieg100
Solomon Thomas100
DaRon Bland100
Sam Williams100
Alijah Clark100
Jadeveon Clowney100
Kenny Clark10.50
Kenneth Murray Jr.100
Markquese Bell100
Ad

Kicking

PlayerField Goals Converted/AttemptsTotal Points
Brandon Aubrey1/15
Ad

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys game recap

The Jets opened up the scoreboard with Nick Folk's field goal. The place kicker finished a 13-play, 66-yard drive with a 25-yard FG to give his team the first lead of the game.

The Cowboys responded with a 35-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey at 4:57 in the first quarter.

Dallas extended the lead with the first touchdown of the game. Dak Prescott connected with tight end Jake Ferguson for a 26-yard touchdown pass to close out a 13-play, 90-yard drive at 11:40 in the second quarter.

Ad

Javonte Williams found the end zone in the final minute of the quarter, scoring with a seven-play, 91-yard drive to extend the lead to 17-3.

They scored again with 15 seconds left on the clock. Prescott connected with Ferguson again for a 1-yard pass to enter halftime up 23-3.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications