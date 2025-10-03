  • home icon
New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys predictions, odds, and picks for Week 5 showdown

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 03, 2025 15:50 GMT
NFL: SEP 17 Jets at Cowboys - Source: Getty
New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys predictions, odds, and picks for Week 5 showdown - Source: Getty

The New York Jets are set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 in a game that should be an entertaining one. Dak Prescott is hoping that his defense can rise to the occasion to contain Justin Fields. Meanwhile, Fields and head coach Aaron Glenn are facing mounting pressure to get their first win of the season.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about the game, including the details, betting odds, recommended picks, and a prediction.

New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys: Game Details

  • Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Game: Cowboys at Jets
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: Betting Odds

  • Moneyline: Cowboys (-150 BetMGM, -142 FanDuel) Jets (+125 BetMGM, +120)
  • Spread: Cowboys (-2.5 BetMGM -2.5 FanDuel), Jets (+2.5 BetMGM +2.5 FanDuel)
  • Total: OVER 47.5 (BetMGM), UNDER 47.5 (FanDuel)
New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys: Picks

Perhaps the best bet in the game is FanDuel's Justin Fields or Javonte Williams anytime touchdown scorer. If either Fields or Williams scores, you win the bet. Fields has scored five touchdowns in three games, while Williams has scored four touchdowns in four games.

The team's passing defense ranks 32nd in the NFL, giving a boost to Fields. They also have the 32nd overall defense in yards allowed per game and the 31st-best defense in points allowed.

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: NFL Injury Report

New York Jets injury report

  • Irvin Charles (ACL), wide receiver - Questionable
  • Michael Carter II (Concussion), cornerback - Questionable
  • Jermaine Johnson II (Ankle), linebacker - Questionable
  • Mason Taylor (Ankle), tight end - Questionable
  • Kene Nwangwu (Hamstring), running back - Questionable

Dallas Cowboys injury report

  • Marshawn Kneeland (Ankle), defensive end - Questionable
  • Malik Hooker (Toe), free safety - Out
  • KaVontae Turpin (Foot), wide receiver - Questionable
  • Phil Mafah (Shoulder), running back - Questionable
  • Caelen Carson (Concussion), offensive tackle - Questionable
  • Tyler Guyton (Concussion), offensive tackle - Questionable
  • Jonathan Mingo (Knee - PCL), wide receiver - Questionable
  • Tyler Smith (Knee), offensive tackle - Questionable
  • John Stephens Jr. (Undisclosed), tight end - Questionable
  • Payton Turner (Ribs), defensive end - Questionable
  • Kenneth Murray (Knee), linebacker - Questionable
  • Trevon Diggs (Knee), cornerback - Questionable
  • Miles Sanders (Ankle), running back - Questionable
  • Josh Butler (Knee - ACL), defensive back - Questionable
  • CeeDee Lamb (Ankle), wide receiver - Out
  • Tyler Booker, (Ankle), offensive guard - Out
New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: Prediction for Week 5

The Jets and Dallas Cowboys are in for a difficult contest. Both teams match up well with the Jets defense, facing a strong Cowboys offense. Meanwhile, the shaky Jets offense will face a Cowboys defense in a tough moment, chasing the league in multiple defense categories.

Expect the Cowboys to pull out a win, but it won't be easy for Dak Prescott. Expect the Cowboys to reach a second consecutive overtime game, but the Cowboys manage to win the contest.

Javonte Williams' Cowboys will win the game 27-20 in overtime thanks to a clutch late touchdown drive after regulation.

