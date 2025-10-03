New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys predictions, odds, and picks for Week 5 showdown

The New York Jets are set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 in a game that should be an entertaining one. Dak Prescott is hoping that his defense can rise to the occasion to contain Justin Fields. Meanwhile, Fields and head coach Aaron Glenn are facing mounting pressure to get their first win of the season.Here's a look at everything you need to know about the game, including the details, betting odds, recommended picks, and a prediction.New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys: Game DetailsDate and Time: Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1:00 PM ETGame: Cowboys at JetsVenue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyNew York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: Betting OddsMoneyline: Cowboys (-150 BetMGM, -142 FanDuel) Jets (+125 BetMGM, +120)Spread: Cowboys (-2.5 BetMGM -2.5 FanDuel), Jets (+2.5 BetMGM +2.5 FanDuel)Total: OVER 47.5 (BetMGM), UNDER 47.5 (FanDuel)New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys: PicksPerhaps the best bet in the game is FanDuel's Justin Fields or Javonte Williams anytime touchdown scorer. If either Fields or Williams scores, you win the bet. Fields has scored five touchdowns in three games, while Williams has scored four touchdowns in four games.The team's passing defense ranks 32nd in the NFL, giving a boost to Fields. They also have the 32nd overall defense in yards allowed per game and the 31st-best defense in points allowed.New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: NFL Injury ReportNew York Jets injury reportIrvin Charles (ACL), wide receiver - QuestionableMichael Carter II (Concussion), cornerback - QuestionableJermaine Johnson II (Ankle), linebacker - QuestionableMason Taylor (Ankle), tight end - QuestionableKene Nwangwu (Hamstring), running back - QuestionableDallas Cowboys injury reportMarshawn Kneeland (Ankle), defensive end - QuestionableMalik Hooker (Toe), free safety - OutKaVontae Turpin (Foot), wide receiver - QuestionablePhil Mafah (Shoulder), running back - QuestionableCaelen Carson (Concussion), offensive tackle - QuestionableTyler Guyton (Concussion), offensive tackle - QuestionableJonathan Mingo (Knee - PCL), wide receiver - QuestionableTyler Smith (Knee), offensive tackle - QuestionableJohn Stephens Jr. (Undisclosed), tight end - QuestionablePayton Turner (Ribs), defensive end - QuestionableKenneth Murray (Knee), linebacker - QuestionableTrevon Diggs (Knee), cornerback - QuestionableMiles Sanders (Ankle), running back - QuestionableJosh Butler (Knee - ACL), defensive back - QuestionableCeeDee Lamb (Ankle), wide receiver - OutTyler Booker, (Ankle), offensive guard - OutNew York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys: Prediction for Week 5The Jets and Dallas Cowboys are in for a difficult contest. Both teams match up well with the Jets defense, facing a strong Cowboys offense. Meanwhile, the shaky Jets offense will face a Cowboys defense in a tough moment, chasing the league in multiple defense categories.Expect the Cowboys to pull out a win, but it won't be easy for Dak Prescott. Expect the Cowboys to reach a second consecutive overtime game, but the Cowboys manage to win the contest.Javonte Williams' Cowboys will win the game 27-20 in overtime thanks to a clutch late touchdown drive after regulation.