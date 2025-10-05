New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season
The New York Jets (0-4) will square off against the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Ad
Ahead of the Jets vs. Cowboys game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup for Week 5
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:
Ad
Trending
Position
Starter
QB
Justin Fields
RB
Breece Hall
WR
Garrett Wilson
WR
Josh Reynolds
WR
Arian Smith
TE
Mason Taylor
FB
Andrew Beck
LT
Olu Fashanu
LG
John Simpson
C
Josh Myers
RG
Joe Tippmann
RT
Armand Membou
Ad
Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:
Position
Starter
LDE
Will McDonald IV
LDT
Harrison Phillips
RDT
Quinnen Williams
RDE
Jermaine Johnson
WLB
Kiko Mauigoa
MLB
Jamien Sherwood
SLB
Cam Jones
LCB
Sauce Gardner
SS
Tony Adams
FS
Andre Cisco
RCB
Brandon Stephens
NB
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Ad
Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:
Position
Starter
PK
Nick Folk
P
Austin McNamara
H
Austin McNamara
PR
Isaiah Davis
KR
Arian Smith
LS
Thomas Hennessy
Ad
Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Jets:
Ad
Position
Starter
QB
Dak Prescott
RB
Javonte Williams
WR
Jalen Brooks
WR
George Pickens
WR
Jalen Tolbert
TE
Jake Ferguson
FB
Hunter Luepke
LT
Nate Thomas
LG
Tyler Smith
C
Brock Hoffman
RG
T.J. Bass
RT
Terence Steele
Ad
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Jets:
Position
Starter
LDE
Sam Williams
LDT
Kenny Clark
RDT
Osa Odighizuwa
RDE
Dante Fowler Jr.
WLB
Damone Clark
MLB
Jack Sanborn
SLB
Kenneth Murray Jr.
LCB
Kaiir Elam
SS
Donovan Wilson
FS
Juanyeh Thomas
RCB
Trevon Diggs
NB
DaRon Bland
Ad
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jets:
Position
Starter
PK
Brandon Aubrey
P
Bryan Anger
H
Bryan Anger
PR
Jalen Tolbert
KR
Jalen Tolbert
LS
Trent Sieg
Ad
New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys depth chart for Week 5
New York Jets depth chart
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Justin Fields
Tyrod Taylor
-
-
RB
Breece Hall
Isaiah Davis
Khalil Herbert
Kene Nwangwu (O)
WR
Garrett Wilson
Allen Lazard
Irvin Charles (O)
-
WR
Josh Reynolds
Tyler Johnson
-
-
WR
Arian Smith
Avery Williams
-
-
TE
Mason Taylor
Jeremy Ruckert
Stone Smartt
Jelani Woods
FB
Andrew Beck
-
-
-
LT
Olu Fashanu
Max Mitchell
Esa Pole
-
LG
John Simpson
-
-
-
C
Josh Myers
Joe Tippmann
Gus Hartwig (IR)
-
RG
Joe Tippmann
Xavier Newman
Alijah Vera-Tucker (IR)
-
RT
Armand Membou
Chukwuma Okorafor
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Will McDonald IV
Braiden McGregor
Tyler Baron
-
LDT
Harrison Phillips
Jowon Briggs
Byron Cowart (IR)
-
RDT
Quinnen Williams
Jay Tufele
Leonard Taylor III
-
RDE
Jermaine Johnson (Q)
Micheal Clemons
Braiden McGregor
-
WLB
Kiko Mauigoa
Mykal Walker
Marcelino McCrary-Ball (IR)
-
MLB
Jamien Sherwood
Ja'Markis Weston (IR)
-
-
SLB
Cam Jones
Mark Robinson
Quincy Williams (IR)
-
LCB
Sauce Gardner
Qwan'tez Stiggers
Azareye'h Thomas
Kris Boyd (IR)
SS
Tony Adams
Malachi Moore
-
-
FS
Andre Cisco
Isaiah Oliver
Dean Clark
-
RCB
Brandon Stephens
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Tony Adams
-
NB
Michael Carter II (O)
-
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Nick Folk
-
-
-
P
Austin McNamara
-
-
-
H
Austin McNamara
-
-
-
PR
Isaiah Davis
Avery Williams
-
-
KR
Kene Nwangwu (O)
Isaiah Davis
Arian Smith
Khalil Herbert
LS
Thomas Hennessy
-
-
-
Ad
Dallas Cowboys depth chart
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Dak Prescott
Joe Milton III
-
-
RB
Javonte Williams
Miles Sanders (Q)
Jaydon Blue
Phil Mafah (IR)
WR
CeeDee Lamb (O)
KaVontae Turpin (O)
Jalen Brooks
-
WR
George Pickens
Ryan Flournoy
Jonathan Mingo (IR)
-
WR
Jalen Tolbert
Jalen Cropper
-
-
TE
Jake Ferguson
Luke Schoonmaker
Brevyn Spann-Ford
John Stephens Jr. (IR)
FB
Hunter Luepke
-
-
-
LT
Tyler Guyton (O)
Nate Thomas
-
-
LG
Tyler Smith (Q)
Trevor Keegan
-
-
C
Brock Hoffman
Cooper Beebe (IR)
-
-
RG
Tyler Booker (O)
T.J. Bass
Rob Jones (IR)
-
RT
Terence Steele
Hakeem Adeniji
Ajani Cornelius
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Sam Williams
Jadeveon Clowney
Donovan Ezeiruaku
-
LDT
Kenny Clark
Jay Toia
Mazi Smith
-
RDT
Osa Odighizuwa
Solomon Thomas
Perrion Winfrey (IR)
-
RDE
Dante Fowler Jr.
Marshawn Kneeland (Q)
James Houston
Payton Turner (IR)
WLB
Damone Clark
Marist Liufau
-
-
MLB
Jack Sanborn
-
-
-
SLB
Kenneth Murray Jr. (Q)
Shemar James
DeMarvion Overshown (O)
-
LCB
Kaiir Elam
C.J. Goodwin
Caelen Carson (IR)
Shavon Revel Jr. (O)
SS
Donovan Wilson
Markquese Bell
Alijah Clark
-
FS
Juanyeh Thomas
Malik Hooker (IR)
-
-
RCB
Trevon Diggs
Trikweze Bridges
Josh Butler (O)
-
NB
DaRon Bland
Reddy Steward
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Brandon Aubrey
-
-
-
P
Bryan Anger
-
-
-
H
Bryan Anger
-
-
-
PR
KaVontae Turpin (O)
Jalen Tolbert
-
-
KR
KaVontae Turpin (O)
Jalen Tolbert
Jaydon Blue
-
LS
Trent Sieg
-
-
-
Ad
How to watch the New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest
The Jets vs. Cowboys game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.