New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

The New York Jets (0-4) will square off against the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ahead of the Jets vs. Cowboys game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup for Week 5

New York Jets projected starting lineup

New York Jets QB Justin Fields - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter QB Justin Fields RB Breece Hall WR Garrett Wilson WR Josh Reynolds WR Arian Smith TE Mason Taylor FB Andrew Beck LT Olu Fashanu LG John Simpson C Josh Myers RG Joe Tippmann RT Armand Membou

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter LDE Will McDonald IV LDT Harrison Phillips RDT Quinnen Williams RDE Jermaine Johnson WLB Kiko Mauigoa MLB Jamien Sherwood SLB Cam Jones LCB Sauce Gardner SS Tony Adams FS Andre Cisco RCB Brandon Stephens NB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:

Position Starter PK Nick Folk P Austin McNamara H Austin McNamara PR Isaiah Davis KR Arian Smith LS Thomas Hennessy

Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Jets:

Position Starter QB Dak Prescott RB Javonte Williams WR Jalen Brooks WR George Pickens WR Jalen Tolbert TE Jake Ferguson FB Hunter Luepke LT Nate Thomas LG Tyler Smith C Brock Hoffman RG T.J. Bass RT Terence Steele

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Jets:

Position Starter LDE Sam Williams LDT Kenny Clark RDT Osa Odighizuwa RDE Dante Fowler Jr. WLB Damone Clark MLB Jack Sanborn SLB Kenneth Murray Jr. LCB Kaiir Elam SS Donovan Wilson FS Juanyeh Thomas RCB Trevon Diggs NB DaRon Bland

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jets:

Position Starter PK Brandon Aubrey P Bryan Anger H Bryan Anger PR Jalen Tolbert KR Jalen Tolbert LS Trent Sieg

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys depth chart for Week 5

New York Jets depth chart

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Justin Fields Tyrod Taylor - - RB Breece Hall Isaiah Davis Khalil Herbert Kene Nwangwu (O) WR Garrett Wilson Allen Lazard Irvin Charles (O) - WR Josh Reynolds Tyler Johnson - - WR Arian Smith Avery Williams - - TE Mason Taylor Jeremy Ruckert Stone Smartt Jelani Woods FB Andrew Beck - - - LT Olu Fashanu Max Mitchell Esa Pole - LG John Simpson - - - C Josh Myers Joe Tippmann Gus Hartwig (IR) - RG Joe Tippmann Xavier Newman Alijah Vera-Tucker (IR) - RT Armand Membou Chukwuma Okorafor - -

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Will McDonald IV Braiden McGregor Tyler Baron - LDT Harrison Phillips Jowon Briggs Byron Cowart (IR) - RDT Quinnen Williams Jay Tufele Leonard Taylor III - RDE Jermaine Johnson (Q) Micheal Clemons Braiden McGregor - WLB Kiko Mauigoa Mykal Walker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (IR) - MLB Jamien Sherwood Ja'Markis Weston (IR) - - SLB Cam Jones Mark Robinson Quincy Williams (IR) - LCB Sauce Gardner Qwan'tez Stiggers Azareye'h Thomas Kris Boyd (IR) SS Tony Adams Malachi Moore - - FS Andre Cisco Isaiah Oliver Dean Clark - RCB Brandon Stephens Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Tony Adams - NB Michael Carter II (O) - - -

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Nick Folk - - - P Austin McNamara - - - H Austin McNamara - - - PR Isaiah Davis Avery Williams - - KR Kene Nwangwu (O) Isaiah Davis Arian Smith Khalil Herbert LS Thomas Hennessy - - -

Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Dak Prescott Joe Milton III - - RB Javonte Williams Miles Sanders (Q) Jaydon Blue Phil Mafah (IR) WR CeeDee Lamb (O) KaVontae Turpin (O) Jalen Brooks - WR George Pickens Ryan Flournoy Jonathan Mingo (IR) - WR Jalen Tolbert Jalen Cropper - - TE Jake Ferguson Luke Schoonmaker Brevyn Spann-Ford John Stephens Jr. (IR) FB Hunter Luepke - - - LT Tyler Guyton (O) Nate Thomas - - LG Tyler Smith (Q) Trevor Keegan - - C Brock Hoffman Cooper Beebe (IR) - - RG Tyler Booker (O) T.J. Bass Rob Jones (IR) - RT Terence Steele Hakeem Adeniji Ajani Cornelius -

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Sam Williams Jadeveon Clowney Donovan Ezeiruaku - LDT Kenny Clark Jay Toia Mazi Smith - RDT Osa Odighizuwa Solomon Thomas Perrion Winfrey (IR) - RDE Dante Fowler Jr. Marshawn Kneeland (Q) James Houston Payton Turner (IR) WLB Damone Clark Marist Liufau - - MLB Jack Sanborn - - - SLB Kenneth Murray Jr. (Q) Shemar James DeMarvion Overshown (O) - LCB Kaiir Elam C.J. Goodwin Caelen Carson (IR) Shavon Revel Jr. (O) SS Donovan Wilson Markquese Bell Alijah Clark - FS Juanyeh Thomas Malik Hooker (IR) - - RCB Trevon Diggs Trikweze Bridges Josh Butler (O) - NB DaRon Bland Reddy Steward - -

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Brandon Aubrey - - - P Bryan Anger - - - H Bryan Anger - - - PR KaVontae Turpin (O) Jalen Tolbert - - KR KaVontae Turpin (O) Jalen Tolbert Jaydon Blue - LS Trent Sieg - - -

How to watch the New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest

NFL: Green Bay Packers WR George Pickens

The Jets vs. Cowboys game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

