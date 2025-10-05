  • home icon
  • NFL
  • New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 05, 2025 12:39 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The New York Jets (0-4) will square off against the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ahead of the Jets vs. Cowboys game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup for Week 5

New York Jets projected starting lineup

New York Jets QB Justin Fields - Source: Imagn
New York Jets QB Justin Fields - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on offense vs. the Cowboys:

also-read-trending Trending
PositionStarter
QBJustin Fields
RBBreece Hall
WRGarrett Wilson
WRJosh Reynolds
WRArian Smith
TEMason Taylor
FBAndrew Beck
LTOlu Fashanu
LGJohn Simpson
CJosh Myers
RGJoe Tippmann
RTArmand Membou
Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on defense vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
LDEWill McDonald IV
LDTHarrison Phillips
RDTQuinnen Williams
RDEJermaine Johnson
WLBKiko Mauigoa
MLBJamien Sherwood
SLBCam Jones
LCBSauce Gardner
SSTony Adams
FSAndre Cisco
RCBBrandon Stephens
NBJarvis Brownlee Jr.
Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on special teams vs. the Cowboys:

PositionStarter
PKNick Folk
PAustin McNamara
HAustin McNamara
PRIsaiah Davis
KRArian Smith
LSThomas Hennessy
Dallas Cowboys projected starting lineup

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on offense vs. the Jets:

PositionStarter
QBDak Prescott
RBJavonte Williams
WRJalen Brooks
WRGeorge Pickens
WRJalen Tolbert
TEJake Ferguson
FBHunter Luepke
LTNate Thomas
LGTyler Smith
CBrock Hoffman
RGT.J. Bass
RTTerence Steele
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on defense vs. the Jets:

PositionStarter
LDESam Williams
LDTKenny Clark
RDTOsa Odighizuwa
RDEDante Fowler Jr.
WLBDamone Clark
MLBJack Sanborn
SLBKenneth Murray Jr.
LCBKaiir Elam
SSDonovan Wilson
FSJuanyeh Thomas
RCBTrevon Diggs
NBDaRon Bland
Here's a look at the Cowboys' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jets:

PositionStarter
PKBrandon Aubrey
PBryan Anger
HBryan Anger
PRJalen Tolbert
KRJalen Tolbert
LSTrent Sieg
New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys depth chart for Week 5

New York Jets depth chart

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJustin FieldsTyrod Taylor--
RBBreece HallIsaiah DavisKhalil HerbertKene Nwangwu (O)
WRGarrett WilsonAllen LazardIrvin Charles (O)-
WRJosh ReynoldsTyler Johnson--
WRArian SmithAvery Williams--
TEMason TaylorJeremy RuckertStone SmarttJelani Woods
FBAndrew Beck---
LTOlu FashanuMax MitchellEsa Pole-
LGJohn Simpson---
CJosh MyersJoe TippmannGus Hartwig (IR)-
RGJoe TippmannXavier NewmanAlijah Vera-Tucker (IR)-
RTArmand MembouChukwuma Okorafor--
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEWill McDonald IVBraiden McGregorTyler Baron-
LDTHarrison PhillipsJowon BriggsByron Cowart (IR)-
RDTQuinnen WilliamsJay TufeleLeonard Taylor III-
RDEJermaine Johnson (Q)Micheal ClemonsBraiden McGregor-
WLBKiko MauigoaMykal WalkerMarcelino McCrary-Ball (IR)-
MLBJamien SherwoodJa'Markis Weston (IR)--
SLBCam JonesMark RobinsonQuincy Williams (IR)-
LCBSauce GardnerQwan'tez StiggersAzareye'h ThomasKris Boyd (IR)
SSTony AdamsMalachi Moore--
FSAndre CiscoIsaiah OliverDean Clark-
RCBBrandon StephensJarvis Brownlee Jr.Tony Adams-
NBMichael Carter II (O)---
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKNick Folk---
PAustin McNamara---
HAustin McNamara---
PRIsaiah DavisAvery Williams--
KRKene Nwangwu (O)Isaiah DavisArian SmithKhalil Herbert
LSThomas Hennessy---
Dallas Cowboys depth chart

Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBDak PrescottJoe Milton III--
RBJavonte WilliamsMiles Sanders (Q)Jaydon BluePhil Mafah (IR)
WRCeeDee Lamb (O)KaVontae Turpin (O)Jalen Brooks-
WRGeorge PickensRyan FlournoyJonathan Mingo (IR)-
WRJalen TolbertJalen Cropper--
TEJake FergusonLuke SchoonmakerBrevyn Spann-FordJohn Stephens Jr. (IR)
FBHunter Luepke---
LTTyler Guyton (O)Nate Thomas--
LGTyler Smith (Q)Trevor Keegan--
CBrock HoffmanCooper Beebe (IR)--
RGTyler Booker (O)T.J. BassRob Jones (IR)-
RTTerence SteeleHakeem AdenijiAjani Cornelius-
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDESam WilliamsJadeveon ClowneyDonovan Ezeiruaku-
LDTKenny ClarkJay ToiaMazi Smith-
RDTOsa OdighizuwaSolomon ThomasPerrion Winfrey (IR)-
RDEDante Fowler Jr.Marshawn Kneeland (Q)James HoustonPayton Turner (IR)
WLBDamone ClarkMarist Liufau--
MLBJack Sanborn---
SLBKenneth Murray Jr. (Q)Shemar JamesDeMarvion Overshown (O)-
LCBKaiir ElamC.J. GoodwinCaelen Carson (IR)Shavon Revel Jr. (O)
SSDonovan WilsonMarkquese BellAlijah Clark-
FSJuanyeh ThomasMalik Hooker (IR)--
RCBTrevon DiggsTrikweze BridgesJosh Butler (O)-
NBDaRon BlandReddy Steward--
Here's a look at the Cowboys' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKBrandon Aubrey---
PBryan Anger---
HBryan Anger---
PRKaVontae Turpin (O)Jalen Tolbert--
KRKaVontae Turpin (O)Jalen TolbertJaydon Blue-
LSTrent Sieg---
How to watch the New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest

NFL: Green Bay Packers WR George Pickens
NFL: Green Bay Packers WR George Pickens

The Jets vs. Cowboys game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
