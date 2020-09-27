New York Jets vs Indianapolis Colts predictions, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

The New York Jets are traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts. While it seemed like the Jets were putting up a fight against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, the Jets team soon collapsed. Even after a plethora of injuries that occurred to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 and using almost all their benchwarmers, the Jets could still not beat them.

As for the Colts, it has been up and down for them with a 1-1 record currently. Philip Rivers has been doing just fine for the team and with a few injuries occurring to some key players, Rivers has had to make some adjustments. However, they were able to easily take down Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

New York Jets vs Indianapolis Colts Head to Head

The Jets and Colts have faced each other 74 times, with the first game being in 1969. The Colts lead this series with a 42-32 overall record. Both teams last faced each other in 2018, when the Jets won at home 42-34.

Indianapolis Colts form guide in the league: L W

New York Jets form guide in the league: L L

New York Jets vs Indianapolis Colts Team News

The New York Jets have some problems, as they have several key players out for the game. This includes receivers Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman, and right tackle George Fant. Darnold will be without his top two receivers, possibly without one of his backup receivers, and without his starting tackle. The Jets are already without runningback Le'Veon Bell, so Darnold will have to get creative here.

The main concern for the Colts should be tight end Jack Doyle, who is listed as questionable but had a full practice on Friday and the chances of him playing are high. Linebacker Matthew Adams and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin are both out for the game.

New York Jets vs Indianapolis Colts Predicted Starters

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

New York Jets:

QB: Sam Darnold

RB: Frank Gore

WR: Josh Malone, Braxton Berrios (Q), Chris Hogan

TE: Chris Herndon

Minnesota Vikings v Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts:

QB: Philip Rivers

RB: Jonathan Taylor

WR: T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Michael Pittman Jr.

TE: Jack Doyle (Q)

New York Jets vs Indianapolis Colts Predictions

Lets face it, the Jets are in no position to win the game against the Colts considering the injuries that have occurred to the team. On top of that, the lackluster play calling by Jets' head coach Adam Gase does not help their case in possibly winning this game.

Rivers and company will certain run through this defense quite easily and should not have a problem dropping over 30 points on this team.

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts to win comfortably (34-16)

