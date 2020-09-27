Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

Denver Broncos welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Empower Field at Mile High for the first time in 8 years.

Broncos have had a dismal start to their season going 0-2. They lost their week 2 game 21-26 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buccaneers on the other hand are 1-1 after they cruised to a comfortable 14 point victory over the Carolina Panthers in week 2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos Head-to-Head

The Broncos & Buccaneers have faced each just 9 times with the Broncos leading the all-time series 7-2.

Broncos have won their last 4 games versus the Buccaneers with their last loss coming in 1999.

The last time these 2 sides faced off against each other at the Empower Field at Mile High was in 2012 when the Broncos won 31-23.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers form guide in the league : L W

Denver Broncos form guide in the league : L L

Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos Team News

The Buccaneers seem to have escaped the injury bug that has affected the league. 4th choice WR Justin Watson is their only casualty this week. He is out due to a shoulder injury.

Doubtful: None

Out: Justin Watson

The Broncos, on the other hand, have been ravaged by injuries to key players. QB Drew Lock & WR Courtland Sutton are out due to shoulder injuries while RB Philip Lindsay is doubtful due to a foot injury.

Doubtful: Philip Lindsay

Out: Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton

Also read: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens predictions, preview, team news and more

Buccaneers vs Broncos Predicted Starters

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Ronald Jones II, Leonard Fournette

WR: Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Scotty Miller

TE: OJ Howard

Denver Broncos Training Camp

Denver Broncos:

QB: Jeff Driskel

RB: Melvin Gordon

WR: Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler

TE: Eric Ebron

We're so excited to see you tomorrow, #BroncosCountry!@SteveAtwater27's got everything you need to know before you go: pic.twitter.com/9V133sGP3L — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 26, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos Prediction

This match should be a cakewalk for the Buccaneers. The Broncos are without their first choice quarterback (Drew Lock), first choice wide receiver (Courtland Sutton), lockdown cornerback (AJ Bouye) & defensive wrecker-in-chief (Von Miller). all are out of consideration for this contest due to injury.

The Buccaneers on the other hand welcome back 2019 Pro Bowl & Second Team All-Pro wide reciever Chris Godwin back into the squad after he missed the week 2 game due to concussion.

Broncos QB Jeff Driskel will have to be at his accurate best since he might not get a lot of run support against a defense which stopped 2 Pro Bowl RB's in Christian McCaffrey & Alvin Kamara to under 60 rushing yards in their previous games.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get the better of a depleted Denver Broncos side.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33 - 16 Denver Broncos