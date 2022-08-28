New York Jets vs. New York Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- August 28 | 2022 NFL Preseason

The New York Jets play the New York Giants on Sunday for their final preseason matchup. These cross-town rivals will be playing for pride since the game won't be counting towards the actual standings.

These teams haven't played a regular-season contest against each other since 2019, and in that matchup, the Jets came away with a 34-27 victory. Since then, both rosters look very different.

Both New York football teams struggled last season, finishing 4-13 and last place in their respective divisions. The Giants had a solid draft, and if they can remain healthy, they have an outside shot at the playoffs. For the Jets, they also had a promising draft, but this is supposed to be a rebuilding year once again.

Last week, the Jets stormed back to beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-16. At halftime, the Jets trailed 16-3. But then they turned it up a notch on both sides of the ball to come away with their second preseason victory in two tries. Backup quarterback Chris Streveler had a solid game, throwing for 119 yards and one touchdown. Look for him to feature a bunch in this contest as starter Zach Wilson is still sidelined with an injury.

The Giants are also 2-0 this preseason after their 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Alex Bachman caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Davis Webb to complete the comeback with 35 seconds left in the game. The Giants were sluggish throughout the first three quarters. But they stayed resilient and put up 18 points in the fourth quarter. Davis Webb capped off his great game late on, a performance in which he had 204 yards in the air and two passing touchdowns.

Both teams have looked pretty decent in the preseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Look forward to an exciting battle for the bragging rights of New York on Sunday.

New York Jets vs. New York Giants Match Details

Fixture: New York Giants @ New York Jets

Date & Time: Sunday, August 28, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

New York Jets vs. New York Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Giants +175 -5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-110) New York Jets -205 +5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110)

New York Jets vs. New York Giants Betting Prediction

Both teams have been able to put up a good amount of points through their first two preseason games. Most of the snaps have been played by second and third-stringers, but we've seen solid offensive production from both New York teams. Take the over here, as we should be in store for an entertaining preseason finale.

Prediction: Over 38.5 (-110)

Edited by John Maxwell