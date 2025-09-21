  • home icon
  New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Garrett Wilson, Baker Mayfield

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Garrett Wilson, Baker Mayfield

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 21, 2025 18:38 GMT
New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Garrett Wilson, Baker Mayfield - Source: Getty
New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Garrett Wilson, Baker Mayfield - Source: Getty

Justin Fields' New York Jets and Baker Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into Week 3 in much different situations. The Jets are hoping to simply feel what it's like to kneel down at the end of a game.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are hoping to continue their pace for the top seed in the NFC. No matter which way it goes, here's a log of everything going down in the game. Check back as scores and statistics will be updated.

Jets vs Buccaneers Box Score

Team1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
New York Jets3 3 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers3 1720
New York Jets Box Score

Passing

PlayerCompletions/attemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptions
Tyrod Taylor10/125501
Rushing and Receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Breece Hall4190000
Tyrod Taylor
Braelon Allen390000
Garrett Wilson0004390
Defense

PlayerTotal TacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses DeflectedQB Hits
Sauce Gardner110000
Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra Points
Nick Folk2/20/0
Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
Austin McNamara2 49051
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Box Score

Passing

PlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptions
Baker Mayfield8/1111110




Rushing and Receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Sterling Shepard2400
Emeka Egbuka3350
Mike Evans2111
Defense

PlayerTotal TacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses DeflectedQB Hits
Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra Points
Chase McLaughlin2/22/2
Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
Riley Dixon3 34139
Jets vs. Buccaneers Game Summary

The game kicked off with both teams trading field goals. The New York Jets won the first lead to go up 3-0 before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers responded to tie the game at 3-3. The two teams traded scores one more time to kick off the second quarter, with the Jets netting a field goal.

However, the Buccaneers scored the first touchdown of the contest in the form of a seven-play, 77-yard drive, taking the lead 10-6.

Scoring slowed down after that, with the New York Jets turning the football over on downs and Mayfield's Buccaneers going three and out on a -3 yard drive. The Jets then punted again after their own three-and-out. The Buccaneers punted the ball back, and the Jets fumbled. What had started out as an offensive game turned into a defensive one.

Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers eventually broke through, scoring a field goal on an 18-yard drive near the end of the second quarter to make the score 13-6. The Jets offense failed to respond, punting inside the two-minute warning. The Buccaneers offense also hit a wall, fitting in a punt before halftime.

Tyrod Taylor ended the half in disastrous fashion, throwing a pick-six in the final moments before halftime.

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

