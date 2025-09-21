New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Garrett Wilson, Baker Mayfield

Justin Fields' New York Jets and Baker Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into Week 3 in much different situations. The Jets are hoping to simply feel what it's like to kneel down at the end of a game.Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are hoping to continue their pace for the top seed in the NFC. No matter which way it goes, here's a log of everything going down in the game. Check back as scores and statistics will be updated.Jets vs Buccaneers Box ScoreTeam1Q2Q3Q4QTotalNew York Jets3 3 6Tampa Bay Buccaneers3 1720New York Jets Box ScorePassingPlayerCompletions/attemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsTyrod Taylor10/125501Rushing and ReceivingPlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdownsBreece Hall4190000Tyrod TaylorBraelon Allen390000Garrett Wilson0004390Mason TaylorArian Smith DefensePlayerTotal TacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses DeflectedQB HitsBrandon StephensJamien SherwoodMichael Carter IIMichael ClemonsQuincy WilliamsAndre CiscoSauce Gardner110000Jowon BriggsMalachi MooreQuinnen Williams KickingPlayerField GoalsExtra PointsNick Folk2/20/0 PuntingPlayerPuntsYardsInside 20LongestAustin McNamara2 49051 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Box ScorePassingPlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsBaker Mayfield8/1111110 Rushing and ReceivingPlayerCarriesYardsRushing TouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdownsRachaad WhiteBucky IrvingBaker MayfieldSterling Shepard2400Emeka Egbuka3350Mike Evans2111 DefensePlayerTotal TacklesSolo TacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses DeflectedQB HitsLavonte DavidTykee SmithZyon McCollumAntoine Winfield Jr.Benjamin MorrisonHaason ReddickJacob ParrishSirVocea DennisYaya DiabyChris BraswellLogan HallVita VeaElijah Roberts KickingPlayerField GoalsExtra PointsChase McLaughlin2/22/2 PuntingPlayerPuntsYardsInside 20LongestRiley Dixon3 34139 Jets vs. Buccaneers Game SummaryThe game kicked off with both teams trading field goals. The New York Jets won the first lead to go up 3-0 before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers responded to tie the game at 3-3. The two teams traded scores one more time to kick off the second quarter, with the Jets netting a field goal.However, the Buccaneers scored the first touchdown of the contest in the form of a seven-play, 77-yard drive, taking the lead 10-6.Scoring slowed down after that, with the New York Jets turning the football over on downs and Mayfield's Buccaneers going three and out on a -3 yard drive. The Jets then punted again after their own three-and-out. The Buccaneers punted the ball back, and the Jets fumbled. What had started out as an offensive game turned into a defensive one.Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers eventually broke through, scoring a field goal on an 18-yard drive near the end of the second quarter to make the score 13-6. The Jets offense failed to respond, punting inside the two-minute warning. The Buccaneers offense also hit a wall, fitting in a punt before halftime.Tyrod Taylor ended the half in disastrous fashion, throwing a pick-six in the final moments before halftime.