New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 clash

The New York Jets will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 on Sunday. The Bucs are riding high after two straight wins. They will look to beat the Jets to make it three straight to start the season for the first time in over 20 years.

On the other hand, the Jets are still without a win after two games. The offense has appeared inconsistent and inefficient, averaging less than 280 yards per game.

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Game Details

The Buccaneers will play the Jets at Raymond James Stadium. FOX will broadcast the game live, with commentary provided by play-by-play analyst Kenny Albert, color analyst Jonathan Vilma, and sideline reporter Megan Olivi.

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Betting Odds

Spread

Jets +7 (+100)

Buccaneers -7 (-120)

Moneyline

Jets (+275)

Buccaneers (-345)

Total

Over/Under: (45.5)

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Picks

Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

Fans should anticipate a lot of running in this game, which could make it a low-scoring affair. Based on this, a pick under 45 points would be worthwhile.

New York scored only 10 points in its Week 2 loss. They might also run the ball more against a Tampa Bay team that has shown itself to be strong against the run, especially since starting quarterback Justin Fields is injured and not expected to play.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have had two straight games of scoring less than 24 points this season.

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: NFL Injury Report

Jets

QB Justin Fields (concussion) - Out

EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (ankle) - Out

RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) - Out

WR Josh Reynolds (hamstring) - Out

DL Jay Tufele (illness) - Out

S Tony Adams (hip) - Questionable

CB Michael Carter II (shoulder) - Questionable

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) - Questionable

Buccaneers

WR Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) - Out

OT Tristan Wirfs (knee) - Out

WR Emeka Egbuka (hip/groin) - Questionable

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Head-to-Head

The Jets have dominated the overall series 10-3. However, the Bucs have defeated New York in their last two meetings.

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Prediction for Week 3

The Jets will start quarterback Tyrod Taylor in Week 3 against the Bucs as Justin Fields continues to recover from a concussion sustained last week. This factor will tip the scales in favor of Tampa Bay, a team with a strong defensive line and an offense that includes Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka, and Baker Mayfield.

The Jets will lose for the third time this season in Week 3. The Bucs will prove too tough for them to handle.

Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Texans 13

