New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 21, 2025 10:18 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

The New York Jets will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of the Jets vs. Buccaneers game, let's take a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup for Week 3

New York Jets projected starting lineup

New York Jets QB Tyrod Taylor- Source: Imagn
New York Jets QB Tyrod Taylor- Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on offense vs. the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
QBTyrod Taylor
RBBreece Hall
WRGarrett Wilson
WRAllen Lazard
WRTyler Johnson
TEMason Taylor
FBAndrew Beck
LTOlu Fashanu
LGJohn Simpson
CJosh Myers
RGJoe Tippmann
RTArmand Membou
Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on defense vs. the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
LDEWill McDonald IV
LDTHarrison Phillips
RDTQuinnen Williams
RDEMichael Clemons
WLBMarcelino McCrary‑Ball
MLBJamien Sherwood
SLBQuincy Williams
LCBSauce Gardner
SSMalachi Moore
FSAndre Cisco
RCBBrandon Stephens
Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on special teams vs. the Buccaneers:

PositionStarter
Place Kicker (PK)Nick Folk
Punter (P)Austin McNamara
Holder (H)Austin McNamara
Punt Returner (PR)Xavier Gipson
Kick Returner (KR)Isaiah Davis
Long Snapper (LS)Thomas Hennessy
Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on offense vs. the Jets:

PositionStarter
QBBaker Mayfield
RBBucky Irving
WRMike Evans
WRTez Johnson
WREmeka Egbuka
TECade Otton
LTGraham Barton
LGMike Jordan
CElijah Klein
RGCharlie Heck
RTArmand Membou
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on defense vs. the Jets:

PositionStarter
Left Defensive End (LDE)Elijah Roberts
Nose Tackle (NT)Vita Vea
Right Defensive End (RDE)Logan Hall
Outside Linebacker (OLB)Yaya Diaby
Inside Linebacker (ILB)SirVocea Dennis
Inside Linebacker (ILB)Lavonte David
Outside Linebacker (OLB)Haason Reddick
Cornerback (CB)Jamel Dean
Cornerback (CB)Zyon McCollum
Strong Safety (SS)Tykee Smith
Free Safety (FS)Antoine Winfield Jr.
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jets:

PositionStarter
PKChase McLaughlin
PRiley Dixon
HRiley Dixon
PRKameron Johnson
KRSean Tucker
LSEvan Deckers
New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

New York Jets depth chart

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJustin Fields (O)Tyrod TaylorBrady Cook
RBBreece HallBraelon AllenIsaiah DavisKene Nwangwu (O)
WRGarrett WilsonArian SmithIrvin Charles (O)
WRJosh Reynolds (O)Allen Lazard
WRTyler JohnsonIsaiah Williams
TEMason TaylorJeremy RuckertStone SmarttJelani Woods
FBAndrew Beck
LTOlu FashanuMax MitchellEsa Pole
LGJohn Simpson
CJosh MyersJoe TippmannGus Hartwig (IR)
RGJoe TippmannXavier NewmanAlijah Vera-Tucker (IR)
RTArmand MembouChukwuma Okorafor
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEWill McDonald IVTyler Baron
LDTHarrison PhillipsJowon BriggsByron Cowart (IR)
RDTQuinnen WilliamsJay Tufele (O)Leonard Taylor III
RDEJermaine Johnson (O)Micheal ClemonsBraiden McGregor
WLBMarcelino McCrary-Ball (Q)Cam Jones
MLBJamien SherwoodKiko MauigoaJa'Markis Weston (IR)
SLBQuincy Williams
LCBSauce GardnerQwan'tez StiggersAzareye'h ThomasKris Boyd (IR)
SSTony Adams (O)Malachi MooreIsaiah OliverDean Clark
FSAndre CiscoMalachi Moore
RCBBrandon StephensTony Adams (O)
NBMichael Carter II (Q)
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKNick Folk
PAustin McNamara
HAustin McNamara
PRIsaiah WilliamsIsaiah Davis
KRKene Nwangwu (O)Isaiah DavisIsaiah WilliamsArian Smith
LSThomas Hennessy
Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield - Source: Getty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBaker MayfieldTeddy Bridgewater
RBBucky IrvingRachaad WhiteSean TuckerJosh Williams
WRMike EvansSterling ShepardKameron Johnson
WRChris Godwin Jr. (O)Tez JohnsonJalen McMillan (IR)
WREmeka Egbuka (Q)Ryan MillerJaden Smith (IR)
TECade OttonPayne DurhamKo KieftDevin Culp
LTTristan Wirfs (O)Graham Barton
LGMike Jordan
CBen BredesonDan Feeney
RGElijah KleinLuke HaggardCody Mauch (IR)
RTCharlie HeckBenjamin ChukwumaTyler McLellanLuke Goedeke (IR)
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEElijah RobertsCalijah Kancey (IR)
NTVita VeaGreg GainesElijah Simmons
RDELogan Hall
WLBYaya DiabyChris BraswellDavid Walker (IR)
LILBSirVocea DennisJohn Bullock
RILBLavonte DavidDeion Jones
SLBHaason ReddickAnthony NelsonMarkees Watts
LCBJamel DeanBenjamin Morrison
SSAntoine Winfield Jr.Christian IzienJJ Roberts (IR)
FSTykee SmithKaevon MerriweatherRashad Wisdom
RCBZyon McCollumJosh Hayes
NBJacob ParrishKindle Vildor
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKChase McLaughlin
PRiley Dixon
HRiley Dixon
PRKameron JohnsonRachaad WhiteTez JohnsonJalen McMillan (IR)
KRSean TuckerJosh WilliamsEmeka Egbuka (Q)
LSEvan Deckers
How to watch the New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game

The New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 clash will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream Sunday's contest on Fubo.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

