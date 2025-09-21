New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

The New York Jets will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

Ahead of the Jets vs. Buccaneers game, let's take a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup for Week 3

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Jets projected starting lineup

New York Jets QB Tyrod Taylor- Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on offense vs. the Buccaneers:

Ad

Trending

Position Starter QB Tyrod Taylor RB Breece Hall WR Garrett Wilson WR Allen Lazard WR Tyler Johnson TE Mason Taylor FB Andrew Beck LT Olu Fashanu LG John Simpson C Josh Myers RG Joe Tippmann RT Armand Membou

Ad

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on defense vs. the Buccaneers:

Position Starter LDE Will McDonald IV LDT Harrison Phillips RDT Quinnen Williams RDE Michael Clemons WLB Marcelino McCrary‑Ball MLB Jamien Sherwood SLB Quincy Williams LCB Sauce Gardner SS Malachi Moore FS Andre Cisco RCB Brandon Stephens

Ad

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on special teams vs. the Buccaneers:

Position Starter Place Kicker (PK) Nick Folk Punter (P) Austin McNamara Holder (H) Austin McNamara Punt Returner (PR) Xavier Gipson Kick Returner (KR) Isaiah Davis Long Snapper (LS) Thomas Hennessy

Ad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected starting lineup

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on offense vs. the Jets:

Position Starter QB Baker Mayfield RB Bucky Irving WR Mike Evans WR Tez Johnson WR Emeka Egbuka TE Cade Otton LT Graham Barton LG Mike Jordan C Elijah Klein RG Charlie Heck RT Armand Membou

Ad

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on defense vs. the Jets:

Position Starter Left Defensive End (LDE) Elijah Roberts Nose Tackle (NT) Vita Vea Right Defensive End (RDE) Logan Hall Outside Linebacker (OLB) Yaya Diaby Inside Linebacker (ILB) SirVocea Dennis Inside Linebacker (ILB) Lavonte David Outside Linebacker (OLB) Haason Reddick Cornerback (CB) Jamel Dean Cornerback (CB) Zyon McCollum Strong Safety (SS) Tykee Smith Free Safety (FS) Antoine Winfield Jr.

Ad

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jets:

Position Starter PK Chase McLaughlin P Riley Dixon H Riley Dixon PR Kameron Johnson KR Sean Tucker LS Evan Deckers

Ad

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

New York Jets depth chart

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Justin Fields (O) Tyrod Taylor Brady Cook – RB Breece Hall Braelon Allen Isaiah Davis Kene Nwangwu (O) WR Garrett Wilson Arian Smith Irvin Charles (O) – WR Josh Reynolds (O) Allen Lazard – – WR Tyler Johnson Isaiah Williams – – TE Mason Taylor Jeremy Ruckert Stone Smartt Jelani Woods FB Andrew Beck – – – LT Olu Fashanu Max Mitchell Esa Pole – LG John Simpson – – – C Josh Myers Joe Tippmann Gus Hartwig (IR) – RG Joe Tippmann Xavier Newman Alijah Vera-Tucker (IR) – RT Armand Membou Chukwuma Okorafor – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Will McDonald IV Tyler Baron – – LDT Harrison Phillips Jowon Briggs Byron Cowart (IR) – RDT Quinnen Williams Jay Tufele (O) Leonard Taylor III – RDE Jermaine Johnson (O) Micheal Clemons Braiden McGregor – WLB Marcelino McCrary-Ball (Q) Cam Jones – – MLB Jamien Sherwood Kiko Mauigoa Ja'Markis Weston (IR) – SLB Quincy Williams – – – LCB Sauce Gardner Qwan'tez Stiggers Azareye'h Thomas Kris Boyd (IR) SS Tony Adams (O) Malachi Moore Isaiah Oliver Dean Clark FS Andre Cisco Malachi Moore – – RCB Brandon Stephens Tony Adams (O) – – NB Michael Carter II (Q) – – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Nick Folk – – – P Austin McNamara – – – H Austin McNamara – – – PR Isaiah Williams Isaiah Davis – – KR Kene Nwangwu (O) Isaiah Davis Isaiah Williams Arian Smith LS Thomas Hennessy – – –

Ad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their offense:

Ad

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Baker Mayfield Teddy Bridgewater – – RB Bucky Irving Rachaad White Sean Tucker Josh Williams WR Mike Evans Sterling Shepard Kameron Johnson – WR Chris Godwin Jr. (O) Tez Johnson Jalen McMillan (IR) – WR Emeka Egbuka (Q) Ryan Miller Jaden Smith (IR) – TE Cade Otton Payne Durham Ko Kieft Devin Culp LT Tristan Wirfs (O) Graham Barton – – LG Mike Jordan – – – C Ben Bredeson Dan Feeney – – RG Elijah Klein Luke Haggard Cody Mauch (IR) – RT Charlie Heck Benjamin Chukwuma Tyler McLellan Luke Goedeke (IR)

Ad

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Elijah Roberts Calijah Kancey (IR) – – NT Vita Vea Greg Gaines Elijah Simmons – RDE Logan Hall – – – WLB Yaya Diaby Chris Braswell David Walker (IR) – LILB SirVocea Dennis John Bullock – – RILB Lavonte David Deion Jones – – SLB Haason Reddick Anthony Nelson Markees Watts – LCB Jamel Dean Benjamin Morrison – – SS Antoine Winfield Jr. Christian Izien JJ Roberts (IR) – FS Tykee Smith Kaevon Merriweather Rashad Wisdom – RCB Zyon McCollum Josh Hayes – – NB Jacob Parrish Kindle Vildor – –

Ad

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Chase McLaughlin – – – P Riley Dixon – – – H Riley Dixon – – – PR Kameron Johnson Rachaad White Tez Johnson Jalen McMillan (IR) KR Sean Tucker Josh Williams Emeka Egbuka (Q) – LS Evan Deckers – – –

Ad

How to watch the New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game

The New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 clash will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream Sunday's contest on Fubo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.