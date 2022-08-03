New York Jets Win Total prediction, 2022 season

The New York Jets ended their 2021 campaign with a record of 4-13. They have an interesting schedule, and being in the AFC East doesn’t make things any easier. Can second-year quarterback Zach Wilson take the Jets to the next level this season?

With the 2022 campaign fast-approaching, NFL fans are understandably excited. Fans and pundits will look at the schedules and try and predict how many games each franchise will win.

Here, we'll analyze and formulate an accurate prediction of the Jets' 2022 Win Totals. NFL Win Totals have been out for a while now and while these lines might seem to have been beaten to death, but we know the public is often wrong.

We’ll arrive at our conclusions by examining their past three seasons, new arrivals and departing players, as well as the strength of their schedule. Then we’ll weigh each factor and make our final determination as to what will most likely happen with the Jets this season.

New York Jets 5.5 wins OVER -145 UNDER +120

New York Jets v Los Angeles Rams

The Jets have only won 13 games over their last three campaigns, and they have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. But regardless, head coach Robert Selah has every reason to be optimistic about their future.

Second-year Zach Wilson will be integral to their success. Wilson threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2021. The BYU alumni suffered 44 sacks last season, but the Jets have upgraded their offensive line. If Wilson can stay upright and produce, New York will be a very different prospect in this campaign.

Wilson has a pair of familiar faces to target this season as his top two wideouts return. Elijah Moore and Corey Davis combined for 1,030 receiving yards with nine touchdowns and 18 plays of 20 plus yards. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is also expected to make a huge impact this season.

Rookie running back Breece Hall has looked good thus far in camp. If Michael Carter can remain healthy, they will form an incredible one-two punch out of the backfield.

Their defense surrendered the league's worst offensive yards per game (397) while also allowing the most points per game (29.6). They’ve upgraded a bit, but it’s going to take some time for this unit to gel.

With only five games against teams coming off sub .500 seasons (four at home), New York may have trouble outscoring many teams on their schedule. They could easily play well and still go 0-10 to start the season. The Jets offense should put points on the board, but can the defense come together quickly enough to give their budding offense a chance to win?

Prediction: New York Jets UNDER 5.5 wins.

