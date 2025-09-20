"0-2 is a death knell": Chris Broussard breaks down why Caleb Williams’ development key for Bears with 2025 NFL season already dusted

Analyst and commentator Chris Broussard has expressed pessimism about the chances of Caleb Williams’ Chicago Bears turning their season around. The Bears are 0-2 after Week 2 and face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.Broussard and the rest of the First Things First crew discussed the Bears’ hopes of starting a turnaround on Sunday. Williams’ development as the Bears’ primary quarterback was also analyzed viz-a-viz the potential of the team having a good season. According to Broussard, the quarterback’s development should be paramount to the franchise now, as their season is already sealed. He said:“The season’s over already. Yes, 0-2 is usually a death knell, and we’ve seen the stats.”He added:“And I think now it’s all about Caleb’s development because nothing matters if this guy isn’t your guy. And he better play well.”Caleb Williams was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former USC quarterback had an underwhelming rookie season with the Bears, throwing for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns. With him leading the offense, the Bears finished the season with a 5-12 record.Under Chicago’s new coach, Ben Johnson, Williams remains the trusted leader of the team’s offense.The Bears’ offense hasn’t looked great this season, as Williams is yet to find consistency. In the team’s season opener against the Vikings, the quarterback completed 21 of 35 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for an additional 58 yards and a score.Against the Lions, he passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns while he conceded one interception.Ben Johnson comments on Caleb Williams’ improvementFollowing the Bears’ 52-21 loss at Detroit, Ben Johnson commended Caleb Williams’ improvement from his performance in Week 1. He said:“He took a big step from Week 1 to Week 2. I’m expecting the same from Week 2 to Week 3. His approach to the game right now is what it needs to be. He’s coming in and doing the work. Eventually, these results will speak for themselves. As long as he keeps putting in the work, we’ll be OK.”Williams is expected to put up an improved performance against a battered Cowboys’ defense on Sunday. The game is important for both the quarterback and the Bears to avoid a 0-3 start that will further ruin their playoff chances.The Cowboys will also be hoping to earn a win to go 2-1 before Week 4.