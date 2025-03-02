"0% chance of NFL success"- Fans raise major red flag on Tez Johnson after Oregon WR's physical measurements go viral at Combine

The 2025 NFL draft is going to be one of the more exciting drafts with all the talent on show but fans have seemingly turned on one prospect. During the 2025 NFL Combine, we received the official weights of all the players and Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson had his weight go viral.

Listed at just 154 pounds, he is almost 20 pounds lighter than what Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was listed at, and fans raised their concerns about him. People took to social media to discuss how they believe Johnson's size is going to be an issue for him in the National Football League.

"That's way too small for the nfl." a user commented about Tez Johnson

"Love Tez but his size is a issue." One person commented on the post

The comments continued to roll in to make sure their voices were heard regarding Tez Johnson.

"Oh man one hit from derwin James and he would turn to dust." Another NFL fan chimed in on Twitter

"He's going to run a drag route and get hit sticked by a linebacker and break into 2." Someone posted about Johnson's size

Johnson has shown the ability to put up massive numbers as he had 83 receptions for 898 yards (10.8 yards per catch) with 10 receiving touchdowns in 2024 with the Ducks.

What team is the best fit for Tez Johnson in the 2025 NFL draft?

Tez Johnson is likely going to be drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft with the positional depth as well as the overall depth of the draft class. However, some teams would need him more than others. One team in particular is the New England Patriots.

With Drake Maye under center, the team needs a wide receiver who can be speedy in the slot and that is something the Patriots do not have. With Deebo Samuel already off the board, the team is running out of veterans who can fill the role but Johnson can be a great kick returner and a strong receiver against zone coverages.

