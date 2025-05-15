"0 primetime games for Cam Ward is crazy" - NFL fans revolt as Titans suffer massive scheduling fate 

Former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward saw himself go as the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. The quarterback ended up with the Tennessee Titans and is expected to become the starter during his debut campaign this year.

However, it looks like Ward's resume and draft pick were not a good enough reason for the NFL to give the Titans a chance in the spotlight.

When the league released the full schedule on Wednesday, the Titans did not receive any primetime slots for the upcoming season. They were one of three teams without a primetime game in 2025, along with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints.

NFL fans quickly expressed their dissatisfaction with Ward not receiving a single primetime slot on X/Twitter:

"0 primetime games for Cam Ward is crazy," one fan commented.

"No sense to me why he doesn't have at least one, everyone wants to see him the 1:1 play in a prime time game," another fan said.

"Rigged," a fan added.

"Wow they did them dirty," another fan wrote.

"Not a Titans fan but this is outrageous they didn't even get a TNF game," one fan commented.

The rookie quarterback and Titans will begin their 2025 campaign with a season-opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7. Ward is expected to make his home debut in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Dec. 7, the Titans take on the Browns, who drafted Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders. He was considered to be the second quarterback drafted this year behind Ward. However, Sanders fell to the fifth round and ended up with the Browns with the No. 144 pick.

Despite the matchup, there is no guarantee that Sanders and Ward will face each other on the field. The Browns have veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the depth chart. Thus, the former Colorado Buffaloes QB might end up seeing limited to no playing time on the field during his rookie campaign.

Cam Ward is impressing at Titans' rookie minicamp

Titans head coach Brian Callahan has made it clear that Ward will have to compete for his spot as the QB1 of the team. So far, he has been impressive with his drills and performance at camp in comparison to quarterback Will Levis.

After the end of rookie minicamp, Ward spoke about the importance of training and how Callahan and Titans QB coach Bo Hardegree are working to have him perform at his full potential.

"I got two good coaches who continue to motivate me every day in Coach Callahan and (quarterbacks) Coach Bo (Hardegree), so I think I've got a good group of guys around me to help," Ward said via ESPN.

Last season, the Titans finished with a disappointing 3-14 campaign. It will be interesting to see if they can redeem themselves during the 2025 campaign with Cam Ward as their projected starting quarterback.

