"0 shot Dillon Gabriel is a better NFL QB than Shedeur Sanders" - Fans react to Browns reportedly preferring ex-Oregon star over Coach Prime's son

On May 20, NFL analyst Dov Kleiman revealed some major news about the Cleveland Browns QB situation. In a social media release to X, Kleiman made clear that recent rumors detailed how Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel would open OTA's as the No. 1 and No. 2 QB's on the roster. Furhermore, it was reported that Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco would be competing for the No. 3 and No. 4 role.

"𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel will take the No. 1 and No. 2 reps for the Browns when OTAs open, per @MaryKayCabot 'In terms of their battling order in team drills, it will likely be Pickett and Gabriel No.1 and No.2 than Flacco and Sanders splitting the No.3 and No.4 reps at the outset.' 😳😳😳." the post stated.

In response, some NFL fans made clear that they thought that Shedeur Sanders was a much better QB than Dillon Gabriel, despite the recent rumors.

"There is 0 shot Dillon Gabriel is a better NFL QB than Sanders." one fan wrote.

"We all know Shedeur is the best player out of the bunch." one fan added.

"No way they’re still giving Pickett a chance." one fan said.

Meanwhile, other NFL fans agreed with the latest rumors and thought that Gabriel was a solid NFL QB.

"DG [Dillon Gabriel] is gonna be the starter. Bet me. 🦆." one fan wrote.

"Trade Sanders." one fan said.

"Hey got most invested in Gabriel so it makes sense." one fan wrote.

Will Shedeur Sanders start for the Cleveland Browns in 2025?

Shedeur Sanders signed his rookie contract on Monday, as reported by Sportskeeda NFL analyst Arnold in his recent article.

However, only one day after signing, all signs are pointing toward Sanders at least beginning training camp further down in the depth chart than many expected a few weeks and months ago. After a nightmare of a draft process, one that saw Sanders drop from his projected top ten place to No. 144 overall, Shedeur will likely have a lot of work to do to earn his way onto the football field for the Browns this year.

Although his draft position may not show it, Sanders is extremely talented and arguably had the most impressive college season in 2024 out of every eligible QB not named Cam Ward. With 4,134 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 74.0%, Sanders showed that he is ready for the next level. The only question is... will Cleveland give him that opportunity in 2025.

