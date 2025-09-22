  • home icon
  • 1036 days after calling Justin Herbert "social media QB," Emmanuel Acho extends sincere apology to Chargers star after surgical performance

1036 days after calling Justin Herbert "social media QB," Emmanuel Acho extends sincere apology to Chargers star after surgical performance

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 05:21 GMT
Emmanuel Acho reacts to Justin Herbert
Emmanuel Acho reacts to Justin Herbert's performance vs Broncos

Justin Herbert has impressed Emmanuel Acho enough to receive an apology. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback completed 28 of 47 passing attempts for 300 yards and a touchdown against an interception in a 23-20 comeback win against the Denver Broncos.

The former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker-turned-sports show host issued this apology afterwards on Speakeasy:

"There's a couple things that I regret. I said a couple things in my life that I wish I had back. ...Justin Herbert is clutch now. He's activated his clutch gene. Justin Herbert's a full-grown German shepherd. Justin Herbert is a dog. ...Justin Herbert has arrived. "
It marks a 1,036-day turnaround from when Acho called Herbert a "social media quarterback" whom the fans would refuse to vilify, even as they would do Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts:

"Justin Herbert makes throws that can go viral... Instagram reels, TikTok videos, Twitter clips. ...And on social media, they don't show you interceptions. That's not fun. People aren't going to retweet a pick... a bad sack... a bad decision."
Justin Herbert praises teammates after Chargers' win over Broncos

The key highlight of Justin Herbert's performance came with 2:44 in the fourth quarter, when he found Keenan Allen for a game-tying touchdown. After the game, the widely-accomplished wide receiver recalled:

“By the time I turned around and seen him, he was already running. I did the spin myself trying to get to the back pylon and he just threw it up, gave me a chance one-on-one with the other guy and I was able to come down with it. ...Hats off to Herbo. He’s the guy.”
On the next drive, Troy Dye sacked Broncos quarterback Bo Nix - the first no-gain play in what ultimately became a three-and-out. Ladd McConkey returned the ensuing punt ten yards.

What followed was a pair of catches by rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden, then one to Allen, before Omarion Hampton entered opposing territory on a rush. Three plays later, Cameron Dicker converted a 43-yarder as time expired.

After the game, Herbert took the stand to praise his teammates, saying:

“We got a bunch of playmakers out there and just enough time to get the ball off and never a doubt. Guys had complete faith in each other the entire time.”

The Chargers' next opponents will be their first outside the division: the New York Giants. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on CBS on Sunday.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

