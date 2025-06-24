Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson got married on Sunday, just months after the Patriots quarterback proposed in January. The day after their wedding, Hudson shared glimpses of their tropical honeymoon on Instagram.

The couple is enjoying their time off at the beach. In the first Instagram story, Hudson posted a picture-perfect moment with Maye during sunset.

Hudson captioned the photo simply, “Cheers 🥂.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The pair was seen clinking drinks, she held a red cocktail with a watermelon slice and mint, whilethe Patriots quarterback sipped a Pina Colada topped with a pineapple wedge. Behind them, soft white sand and a lush green cliff framed the calm, scenic waves.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In her next story, Hudson gave her followers a peek into her fancy breakfast setup.

She captioned the story, “🥞🍉😋.”

The tray on the table featured watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew melon, toast, scrambled eggs, pancakes with strawberries, avocado and orange juice. The breakfast setup gave a luxurious tropical vacation vibe.

1 day after getting married to Drake Maye, Ann Michael Hudson enjoys romantic seaside moment with Patriots QB [IG/@annmichaelhmaye]

Ann Michael Hudson, turned heads in her wedding outfit

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson, who began dating in 2015, made it official over the weekend. The couple shared the news on Sunday with a series of stunning wedding photos on Instagram.

Their joint caption read, “What a night! Cheers to forever🥂I love you!”

Hudson wore a strapless white wedding gown with a structured bodice and a full, flowing skirt. She held a white and light blue bouquet that matched the floral arrangement behind them. Her hair was styled neatly back, with a white flower tucked.

Maye wore a timeless black tuxedo. His suit features a black bow tie, a crisp white dress shirt, and a neatly tailored black jacket with matching trousers. A white boutonnière pinned to his left lapel adds a soft, romantic touch to his formal look.

The ceremony occurred beside a peaceful lake, with a wooden cross wrapped in flowers standing tall in the background. The mountain view and lush green surroundings made the moment even more magical.

In the second picture of their carousel post, Drake Maye leans toward his wife for a kiss as they walk down the aisle as a married couple, with their friends and family cheering around them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.