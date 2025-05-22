1 month after eyeing Lawrence Taylor's retired jersey, Abdul Carter comes face-to-face with Giants icon

On May 10, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news that New York Giants No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Abdul Carter would wear the No. 51 jersey next season.

The news came after it was announced that Carter had approached both Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms to see if he could wear their famous No. 56 or No. 11 jersey number. However, it was also reported that both individuals declined, resulting in Carter choosing No. 51.

"After being denied the chance to wear Lawrence Taylor’s No. 56 and Phil Simms’ No. 11, Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter will wear No. 51. Story via @JordanRaanan :." the post said.

Fast forward to May 22, and Carter came face to face once again with Taylor at the Giants practice facility.

In a social media release to X, the New York Giants showed that Taylor came to the team facility for a special visit and to meet with the team.

"Special visit from the greatest NFL player 🐐." the post was captioned.

In the video, Giants head coach Brian Daboll can be heard joking with Carter by saying, "Abdul, you know this guy?"

Taylor and Carter shook hands in the video, showing the great respect the two men have for each other, even after the awkward jersey situation.

What can Abdul Carter bring to the New York Giants?

Carter is an elite NFL prospect from Penn State and had a dominant campaign for the Nittany Lions in 2024. He finished the year with the 68 total tackles, 43 solo tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Carter has the skill and ability to immediately improve the Giants defensive unit next season.

Although the situation appears to be now in the past, it does make sense why Lawrence would not want to hand his iconic jersey number over to a rookie player. Taylor is arguably the best defensive player of all time and has two Super Bowl championships, is an NFL MVP, a three time Defensive Player of the Year, and an eight time First Team All Pro.

A member of various All Time NFL teams, Taylor's jersey is retired by the Giants as well. He finished his iconic career with a ridiculously impressive 132.5 sacks.

