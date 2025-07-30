1 month after getting married to Zach Wilson, Dolphins QB's wife Nicolette drops unseen wedding moments

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, shared some unseen pictures from their wedding in a social media post. The NFL star exchanged vows with his girlfriend late last month in a lavish ceremony in New York.On Monday, Nicolette Wilson shared a set of several pictures and videos from the grand wedding on her Instagram account with a caption:&quot;still not over these moments and details @capturedmems_&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNicolette wore a white bridal gown with a long train for her wedding. It was an off-shoulder gown, which she paired with a matching veil.Zach Wilson, on the other hand, wore a white shirt along with a black bow tie, black blazer, and black pants. He had a white rose pinned to his blazer.In the first snap of the post, she shared a sweet video of her husband kissing her hand while they were posing for the camera. It was followed by a video of their friends and family members dancing during the wedding party.She also shared glimpses of the location along with a few videos of the food. In one of the slides, Mr. and Mrs. Wilson danced and shared a kiss on the dance floor.Nicolette also shared a snap of their wedding cake in the post. The couple had a five-tier cake, which was decorated with rose petal designs and had &quot;N&amp;Z&quot; written in the center.Zach Wilson gets emotional as he sees his bride, Nicolette, walk down the aisleNicolette Wilson shared a post on her Instagram account on June 30, providing a glimpse of the beautiful moment from their wedding day. She posted a video of the bride walking down the aisle with her father.Zach Wilson got emotional seeing her and, as she reached him, he hugged her father and held her hand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another Instagram post on July 10, the Dolphins quarterback’s wife posted a few behind-the-scenes snaps from her wedding day.&quot;the most magical morning,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared pictures of herself getting ready for the big day, and also an adorable reaction of her bridesmaids after seeing her in the wedding dress.Zach Wilson and Nicolette have been together since 2022 and were first linked after being spotted watching a New York Yankees game. The Miami QB proposed to her on their trip to Italy last year.Wilson is looking forward to his first season with the Dolphins. He was with the Denver Broncos last season and was their third-string quarterback, but did not play in any game.