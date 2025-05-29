1 month after Matthew Golden gets drafted, Jayden Reed reveals true feelings on Packers selecting WR

The Green Bay Packers drafted Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. It was the first time in over two decades that the franchise utilized its first-round pick on a wide receiver. The last time they did so was in 2002 when they drafted now-retired Pro Bowler Javon Walker.

Matthew Golden wasn't the only wide receiver the Packers acquired this year. In the third round, they drafted ex-TCU star Savion Williams, which raised questions about Jayden Reed's future with the franchise. Earlier this month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Reed's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, met the team's GM to seek clarity on Reed's status on the WR depth chart.

On Wednesday, after OTAs, Jayden Reed was questioned if he watched the draft. Reed said about the Packers getting Matthew Golden in the first round.`

"Honestly, I'm going to be real. I knew we were taking a receiver. We kind of talked about it in house a little bit. So I kinda already knew that was going to happen."

"Yeah, it was great. I mean, just the whole, him being here, you know that was crazy. ... Him being here live I knew that was crazy. ... That's what we need. We need more playmakers that can help us win on Sundays."

Matthew Golden began his collegiate career with Houston in 2022. He joined the Texas Longhorns ahead of their debut in the SEC. In 2024, the wide receiver recorded 987 yards and nine TDs receiving.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love shares his thoughts on Matthew Golden

Jordan Love took over as QB1 following Aaron Rodgers' departure ahead of the 2023 season. On Friday, during his annual charity softball game, the quarterback shared his thoughts on Matthew Golden joining the team.

Love didn' hesitate to heap praise on the rookie. He also expressed excitement to see Golden's potential in helping the Packers' offense on the field.

"He's a great dude," Love said. "I'm excited to see just his potential on the football field. But just the start we've had. ... (He) looks like a stud. Looks like a very polished receiver. So obviously, you know, excited to see how far he takes it."

The Packers qualified for the postseason consecutively under Jordan Love, but their hopes of competing in the Super Bowl remain unfulfilled. Only time will tell if the 2025 campaign will be the year they win their first Lombardi trophy since 2011.

