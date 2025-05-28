1 month after Titans drafted Cam Ward, Will Levis reveals true feelings on QB situation in Tennessee

Battling for the starting quarterback job, the Tennessee Titans’ Will Levis is sharing his thoughts on his competition.
Levis will be battling Cam Ward for the starting job in 2025, with the Titans selecting the Miami Hurricanes star with the first pick in this year's draft.
“Anyone that’s ever been in my situation knows it sucks,” Levis said.
The native of Newton, Massachusetts, is entering his third year in the NFL, going 2-10 as the starter in 2024, as Tennessee had the worst record in the league.
“I’m just trying to do my best to keep a positive mindset and play QB when I’m asked to play,” Levis concluded.
Levis was a second-round pick for the Titans in 2023. Before coming to the NFL, he had led Kentucky to a Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa.
He was initially projected to be selected in the first round and potentially the No. 1 pick, but his stock dropped on draft day, and he didn’t come off the board until No. 33 on the second day of the draft.
He’ll face some stiff competition for the No. 1 job this season, with Cam Ward being named the ACC Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American in 2024. Ward went 10-3 as the Hurricanes' starter last season, with a career-high passer rating of 172.2 and a career-high completion percentage of 67.2.
Will Levis is progressing
Despite two rough campaigns behind center for the Titans, Will Levis’ coach Brian Callahan is encouraged by what he’s seeing from him so far in training camp.
"I’ve seen a lot of improvement. I really have,” Callahan said on Sports Illustrated.
“I think him making the decision to go put in the work down there with Jordan [Palmer] was really beneficial.”
Despite all of that, all signs point towards Cam Ward being the starter next season, given the campaign he just had in college. Nonetheless, Callahan says he’s making his decision difficult:
“I’ve been happy with Will. I’ve been pleased with his production and his work so far. He’s had a good offseason.”
As of right now, the Titans have four quarterbacks on their depth chart: Ward, Levis, Tim Boyle and Brandon Allen.
Boyle has been in the league since 2018 but hasn’t won a single game. He’s started boasting a 0-5 record. Allen has been in the NFL since 2016 and is just 2-8 as a starter.
