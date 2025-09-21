10 brutal Dak Prescott memes cracking up fans as Cowboys QB throws 2 INTs vs. Bears in devastating Week 3 loss

It simply wasn't Dak Prescott's and the Dallas Cowboys day as they suffered a 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, falling to 1-2 on the season.Prescott threw for 251 yards and a touchdown, completing 31-of-40 passes in the loss. He also threw a pair of interceptions to Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds' second interception came with 4:47 left in the game, with Dallas at the Bears one-yard line, while being down 31-17.Prescott's second interception was the icing on the cake for Chicago's victory, and another devestating loss for the Cowboys.To make matters worse, Prescott even got benched towards the end of the game as backup Joe Milton came in to replace him.After Prescott threw his second interception of the day, the internet started roasting him on social media, with many memes surfacing on X, criticizing him for making costly turnovers.Here are 10 brutal Dak Prescott memes following the Cowboys loss today:After Chicago got out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter, Dallas tied the game up by scoring 11-straight points with a field goal, passing touchdown from Prescott to George Pickens, and a successful two-point conversion, making the score 14-14 midway through the second quarter.A field goal by Cairo Santos and a touchdown pass to Cole Kmet gave Chicago a 24-14 halftime lead. The Bears scored their last touchdown of the game when wide receiver DJ Moore scored on a four-yard pass from quarterback Caleb Williams. Dallas was shut out in the second half.Where do the Dallas Cowboys stand in the NFC East after Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears?NFL: SEP 21 Cowboys at Bears - Source: GettyA 1-2 start is not an ideal start for the Dallas Cowboys.Following today's loss and dropping to 1-2, Dallas currently sits at 1-2 in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles are in first place at 3-0 with the Washington Commanders in second at 2-1.The New York Giants are in last palce at 0-2 before tonight's Sunday night showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs. Even if victorious, the Giants would remain in last place since they lost to the Cowboys a week ago.In Week 4, Dallas will look to get back in the win column but will face a hungry Green Bay Packers team that just lost to the Cleveland Browns today. After that, Dallas has a few favorable matchups facing the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers in back-to-back weeks.