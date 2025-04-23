10× Pro Bowler Joe Thomas recalls rejecting once-in-a-lifetime draft invitation for one surprising reason

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Joe Thomas has revealed a humorous story from his draft process ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft later this week.

Ad

While appearing on the popular 'New Heights Podcast' alongside Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Thomas outlined how he was invited to attend the 2007 NFL Draft, however, declined in order to go fishing with his father.

"At that time, they invited five players to the draft. So, they would kind of pick the top five guys that they thought... I knew I was going to be a high draft pick, but Bill Brandt, the Hall of Fame scout from the Dallas Cowboys... he calls me up, and he's like, 'Hey Joe, Congratulations. I want to let you know that you're going to be going to New York for the draft."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Citing how Brandt had various media appearances scheduled and a busy week for him, Thomas outlined how he had already made plans that week.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We want you to fly out there, like, on Wednesday. And then, you’ve got this thing to do and that thing to do, make sure you get a couple of pairs of suits. And then, like, Saturday is the big day... And he was hyping it up, like I was going to be all excited. And there was a big pause on the phone, and I was just like, 'Hey, bad news, Gil, but I already got plans on Saturday. I'm going fishing with my dad.'"

Ad

Ad

Joe Thomas Career Review

Despite the miscommunication and humorous situation, Thomas was selected in the first round, No. 3 overall by the Cleveland Browns out of Wisconsin. He went on to play for and represent the Browns for 11 seasons, between the 2007 and the 2018 National Football League campaigns.

He is one of the greatest players of the 2010's and was a six time First-team All-Pro, a ten time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. In addition to this, he was honored by the Cleveland Browns franchise and is now a member of both the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor and the Cleveland Browns Legends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles