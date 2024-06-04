10-year-old NFL fan gifts Jason Kelce Eagles-themed Luchador mask after Philly legend's Super Bowl antics

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jason Kelce
  • 10-year-old NFL fan gifts Jason Kelce Eagles-themed Luchador mask after Philly legend's Super Bowl antics

10-year-old NFL fan gifts Jason Kelce Eagles-themed Luchador mask after Philly legend's Super Bowl antics

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Jun 04, 2024 19:00 GMT
10-year-old NFL fan gifts Jason Kelce Eagles-themed Luchador mask after Philly legend
10-year-old NFL fan gifts Jason Kelce Eagles-themed Luchador mask after Philly legend's Super Bowl antics

Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this offseason. The future Hall of Famer played 13 seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and will be seen in the broadcast booth for ESPN this upcoming football season.

The former Eagles star is actively producing great content with his brother Travis Kelce on the 'New Heights' podcast. Kelce recently revealed that a 10-year-old kid named Vinny Lynch sent him a mask as a gift at his beach house.

also-read-trending Trending

Jason Kelce wore that mask during the segment and also urged other fans to send such 'cool' stuff to them, as he loved the gift sent by the 10-year-old kid.

Wearing that mask gave flashbacks to moments when the older Kelce brother went viral for wearing a similar mask at a party after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win in Las Vegas.

Kelce wore a similar Lucha Libre mask during his appearance with Lane Johnson at Wrestlemania earlier this year, which was held in Philadelphia. He helped WWE superstar Rey Mysterio during his match and received a loud ovation from fans at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Jason Kelce didn't have a memorable ending to his NFL career

Jason Kelce: Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Jets
Jason Kelce: Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Jets

Jason Kelce's final season in the NFL didn't end the way he would have hoped for. The Eagles lost six of their last seven games to end the season and lost in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although they have lost their star center, the Eagles made some quality additions in the offseason. They are favored to win the NFC East this year and will be a force to be reckoned with in their division.

The Eagles expect Cam Jurgens to start the season as the new center, hoping to fill Kelce's void. It's tough for any player to replace an all-time great, but with how the Eagles roster is constructed, other players on the offensive line like Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata should make Jurgens' transition much easier.

It will be interesting to see how Jalen Hurts will play without Kelce, as it was evident that the veteran center made the job a lot easier for the Eagles quarterback.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी