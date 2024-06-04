10-year-old NFL fan gifts Jason Kelce Eagles-themed Luchador mask after Philly legend's Super Bowl antics

Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this offseason. The future Hall of Famer played 13 seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and will be seen in the broadcast booth for ESPN this upcoming football season.

The former Eagles star is actively producing great content with his brother Travis Kelce on the 'New Heights' podcast. Kelce recently revealed that a 10-year-old kid named Vinny Lynch sent him a mask as a gift at his beach house.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason Kelce wore that mask during the segment and also urged other fans to send such 'cool' stuff to them, as he loved the gift sent by the 10-year-old kid.

Wearing that mask gave flashbacks to moments when the older Kelce brother went viral for wearing a similar mask at a party after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win in Las Vegas.

Kelce wore a similar Lucha Libre mask during his appearance with Lane Johnson at Wrestlemania earlier this year, which was held in Philadelphia. He helped WWE superstar Rey Mysterio during his match and received a loud ovation from fans at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Jason Kelce didn't have a memorable ending to his NFL career

Jason Kelce: Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Jets

Jason Kelce's final season in the NFL didn't end the way he would have hoped for. The Eagles lost six of their last seven games to end the season and lost in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although they have lost their star center, the Eagles made some quality additions in the offseason. They are favored to win the NFC East this year and will be a force to be reckoned with in their division.

The Eagles expect Cam Jurgens to start the season as the new center, hoping to fill Kelce's void. It's tough for any player to replace an all-time great, but with how the Eagles roster is constructed, other players on the offensive line like Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata should make Jurgens' transition much easier.

It will be interesting to see how Jalen Hurts will play without Kelce, as it was evident that the veteran center made the job a lot easier for the Eagles quarterback.