“12-20 cups of coffee a day” - Fox NFL analyst sends warning to Tom Brady ahead of much-anticipated broadcasting debut

Tom Brady retired from the NFL after 23 seasons earlier this month.

The future Hall of Famer will join Fox Sports next year and begin his career off the field as a color commentator and broadcaster.

Former guard Mark Schlereth, who played in the NFL from 1989 to 2000, became a color commentator and broadcaster once his career ended.

He's been with Fox Sports since 2017 as he's been a part of the Fox NFL crew. On Viva La Stool's "Coffee Talk" show, Schlereth opened up on how much coffee he drinks a day, and his answer was way more than what the average person drinks.

"OK, so I drink for the majority of my of my life probably 12-20 cups a day ... no, I'm not joking, Schlereth said. "I always have a certain level of caffeine in me, in my veins, at all times. So, people always said like, how do you fall asleep? If I put my head on a pillow, like, anywhere in America, like, on this floor I will be asleep within 12 seconds.

"I can fall asleep like, if I put my head on a pillow anywhere, I will fall asleep, so I think I have to have that much coffee."

That's a lot of coffee.

Tom Brady will step in the booth in 2024 with Fox Sports

While Brady was still with the Tampa Bay Bucs last season, he inked a lucrative 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to become a color commentator.

The deal allows him to join the booth whenever he decides to, and he will reportedly take this season off to enjoy retirement and will join the booth next year in 2024.

Brady will work alongside Kevin Burkhardt when he begins his career as an analyst.

Brady should excel in the booth. He has played for 23 seasons, has been a part of seven Super-Bowl winning games and is one of the smartest minds the game has seen.

Many fans will be anticipating Brady's broadcast debut.

