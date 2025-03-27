$12,300,000 NFL star calls out Jayson Tatum as Celtics star downplays football players' hooping ability

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum reignited the debate around NBA and NFL players swapping sports and being successful at it. During his conversation with Travis and Jason Kelce on their "New Heights" show, the star forward had a clear response for NFL players.

Ad

Khalen Saunders, who signed a three-year, $12,300,000 contract with the New Orleans Saints in 2023, took issue with Tatum's words and challenged the 2024 NBA champion to a 1-on-1 duel to prove him wrong.

"Let’s hoop @jaytatum0. I promise I disprove all that," Saunders tweeted on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This comes after Tatum tried to mock NFL players for claiming they would perform at a high level in the NBA.

"There are a handful of guys that play in the NBA that if they had an entire, like, summer or a year to train — could they make an impact? Sure. For sure, but, like, just drop a guy from the NBA and throw him in the game? No shot," Tatum said.

Ad

Tatum didn't stop there and said it was "funny" watching old videos of NFL players playing basketball during their youth.

"There's always a video that comes up on Twitter of somebody in the NFL, their high school [basketball] highlights, and it's like, 'He could've been,' and [I think], 'Nah, they chose the right sport,'" Tatum said.

This debate started last season when Austin Rivers said NBA players would be stars in the NFL but doubted that it would be the same the other way around.

Ad

Every now and then, the debate reignites, and when one of the best players in the league, the star of the defending champions, is the one doing the talking, people pay attention.

This is a conversation that seemingly won't stop happening, especially if the players are the ones pushing it.

Travis Kelce responds to Jayson Tatum's bold question regarding teammates

Jayson Tatum asked Travis Kelce about what type of relationship he has with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates. Considering that NFL rosters have 53 players, more than triple the 15-man roster you find in the NBA, Tatum asked if Kelce knew everybody on the team.

Ad

Kelce said:

"But for the most part, I know everybody. If I don't know you, I'll go to you and say, 'What's up?' Like, you — you want to be able to at least, you know what I mean, keep it and make everybody feel like they're a part of it. You know what I mean?"

This installment of the show has turned a lot of heads and Tatum could be under the spotlight for his remarks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.