$120,000,000 Tyreek Hill shelves Eli Apple beef with stern message as Dolphins sign WR's nemesis

The universe works in mysterious ways as Eli Apple and Tyreek Hill are now Miami Dolphins teammates. The former Bengals cornerback was signed by the Dolphins on a one-year contract.

The beef between Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple began in the 2022 AFC Championship game when the wide receiver was still with the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming into the game, they were the favorites to win and proceed to the Super Bowl.

Instead, the Chiefs lost the game to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-27 in overtime. One particular incident that caught the eye was when Tyreek Hill was stopped from scoring a touchdown on the 1-yard line heading into halftime.

That meant the Chiefs took a 21-10 lead into the break instead of a possible 28-10 lead. As it turned out, the advantage was not enough as the Bengals tied the scores in regulation time 24-24 before going to kick a field goal and win in overtime.

After the game, Eli Apple taunted the wide receiver, saying,

"Oh yea that chiefs cheetah pack finna hit way crazier the 2nd time"

That clearly rankled Tyreek Hill and he had promised to give it back to the cornerback when he met the Bengals last season with the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, Cincinnati again came out on top 27-15.

So, the beef was still simmering but now they are teammates. Exacting any revenge, therefore, will have to be at least suspended for this season. Even the wide receiver seemd to recognize the joke as he put a tweet out remarking that Monday's practice should be fun. The sarcasm was clear and it seemed they are ready to bury the hatchet going forward.

Even Jalen Ramsey reacts to the unique Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple situation

Jalen Ramsey's knee injury opened up the spot for Eli Apple on the Miami Dolphins roster. After he suffered the injury, Ramsey had to go for a full menicus repair as per reports. That should sideline him for some time and is a blow to both the player and the team's Super Bowl and playoff aspirations. However, despite such frustrations, he found humor in the response by Tyreek Hill to the signing.

Jalen Ramsey asked the two players to play nice out there, hoping that nothing would come of the beef now that they are teammates. It was also a positive message to send to the team that he is not out there pouting, but checking in on the team and rooting for them.

It will now be up to Eli Apple to prove that he can fill the injured star's shoes, while Tyreek Hill goes on terrorizing other opposing cornerbacks.