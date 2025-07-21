"13 is coming home" - NFL fans react as Odell Beckham Jr. teases Giants reunion ahead of training camp

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t signed with an NFL team yet, but he may have just stirred the pot among fans. On Monday, the free agent wide receiver shared a Snapchat story that featured him lacing up cleats while wearing New York Giants-branded practice gear. The image included a message that read:“Mannn it feels toooo good to lace up again. Loading....&quot;This tease has instantly set off alarms across football Twitter.One fan wrote: &quot;13 is coming home 🙏&quot;Hostile TSB @HostileTSBLINKThey’ll bring him back and still win 2 games a seasonAnother fan wrote: &quot;Don't get my hopes up like this.&quot;&quot;I wouldn't mind one bit,&quot; wrote one fan.More fans reacted to the post.&quot;Should have never left,&quot; wrote another.&quot;Although i really wish this was the case .. not happening sadly,&quot; posted one realistic fan.&quot;They'll bring him back and still win 2 games a season,&quot; added another.Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the Giants was electric but turbulent. From his iconic one-handed touchdown grab against Dallas in his rookie season to his consistent 1,000-yard campaigns, he was a highlight machine.But behind the scenes, clashes over team culture and direction led to his trade to Cleveland in 2019.Odell Beckham Jr.'s career decline raises questions about his potential NFL futureNBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: ImagnOdell Beckham Jr. has openly regretted how things ended with the Giants, as per The Mirror.&quot;I never, ever wanted to leave the New York Giants,&quot; he said via The Mirror. &quot;The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was ****** because, where I come from in college, if we lost one game, our season was over.&quot;Now 31, Beckham is no longer the explosive downfield threat he once was. Injuries have taken a toll, and last season with the Miami Dolphins saw him finish with just 55 receiving yards in limited action before being released.Still, he’s made clear that retirement isn’t on his mind just yet. Teams like the Steelers have reportedly been floated as potential destinations, especially as depth additions heading into camp.In New York, the Giants are rolling into 2025 with Russell Wilson under center and rookie Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings.While first-round pick Malik Nabers has energized the fanbase, the receiving corps remains a work in progress. Could Odell Beckham Jr fill a mentorship or depth role on a veteran deal?It’s not out of the question, but that depends on how serious both sides are about rekindling the past.