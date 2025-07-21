  • home icon
  • NFL
  • New York Giants
  • "13 is coming home" - NFL fans react as Odell Beckham Jr. teases Giants reunion ahead of training camp

"13 is coming home" - NFL fans react as Odell Beckham Jr. teases Giants reunion ahead of training camp

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 21, 2025 16:54 GMT
NBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t signed with an NFL team yet, but he may have just stirred the pot among fans. On Monday, the free agent wide receiver shared a Snapchat story that featured him lacing up cleats while wearing New York Giants-branded practice gear. The image included a message that read:

Ad
“Mannn it feels toooo good to lace up again. Loading...."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This tease has instantly set off alarms across football Twitter.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One fan wrote: "13 is coming home 🙏"
Ad
Another fan wrote: "Don't get my hopes up like this."
"I wouldn't mind one bit," wrote one fan.

More fans reacted to the post.

"Should have never left," wrote another.
"Although i really wish this was the case .. not happening sadly," posted one realistic fan.
"They'll bring him back and still win 2 games a season," added another.
Ad

Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the Giants was electric but turbulent. From his iconic one-handed touchdown grab against Dallas in his rookie season to his consistent 1,000-yard campaigns, he was a highlight machine.

But behind the scenes, clashes over team culture and direction led to his trade to Cleveland in 2019.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s career decline raises questions about his potential NFL future

NBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

Odell Beckham Jr. has openly regretted how things ended with the Giants, as per The Mirror.

Ad
"I never, ever wanted to leave the New York Giants," he said via The Mirror. "The reason you heard me talking about what was going on was because I was ****** because, where I come from in college, if we lost one game, our season was over."

Now 31, Beckham is no longer the explosive downfield threat he once was. Injuries have taken a toll, and last season with the Miami Dolphins saw him finish with just 55 receiving yards in limited action before being released.

Ad

Still, he’s made clear that retirement isn’t on his mind just yet. Teams like the Steelers have reportedly been floated as potential destinations, especially as depth additions heading into camp.

In New York, the Giants are rolling into 2025 with Russell Wilson under center and rookie Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings.

While first-round pick Malik Nabers has energized the fanbase, the receiving corps remains a work in progress. Could Odell Beckham Jr fill a mentorship or depth role on a veteran deal?

It’s not out of the question, but that depends on how serious both sides are about rekindling the past.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications