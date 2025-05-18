$137,000,000 QB pips Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen to crack Forbes’ top 10 highest-paid athletes list

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have established themselves as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL's modern era. The two have also featured on Forbes' list of highest-paid NFL athletes for the past few seasons.

However, for this year, Dallas Cowboys quarterback pipped both Mahomes and Allen as the highest-paid NFL player, as per Forbes.

Per reports, Prescott is fourth on the list of the highest-paid athletes for 2025, with an estimated earnings of $137 million. The Cowboys' superstar signed a blockbuster four-year extension worth $240 million with the franchise last year.

The contract will see Prescott get $231 million in guaranteed money. He also received an $80 million signing bonus.

Prescott is now also the highest-paid player in NFL history, earning $60 million in annual average value of his new deal.

While the Cowboys have put their faith in Prescott, it remains to be seen if the QB can end the team's 30-year drought for a Super Bowl title next season.

A look at Patrick Mahomes' contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes signed a whopping 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs in the 2020 offseason.

Kansas City drafted Mahomes with the No. 10 pick in 2017. The QB has led the franchise to three Super Bowl titles ever since.

Mahomes is a six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time MVP. He has already broken several franchise records with the Chiefs and will be aiming to extend his legacy in the coming years.

A look at Josh Allen's contract with the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Getty

In March, Josh Allen inked a six-year, $330 million extension with the Bills. His massive deal came after the QB was named the MVP for the 2024 season.

The Bills drafted Allen with the No. 7 pick in 2018. He has earned three Pro Bowl honors ever since. Many believe that the quarterback could be the player to lead Buffalo to its first Super Bowl.

