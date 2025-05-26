15 days after Derek Carr's retirement, wife Heather shows up for son's major milestone

Derek Carr's wife, Heather, shared a major milestone achieved by their son just 15 days after the Saints quarterback announced his retirement from the game. Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Carr officially hung up his cleats.

On Sunday, his wife Heather shared a picture of their son Deakon Carr celebrating his kindergarten graduation. The little Carr has graduated from kindergarten in the class of 2025. She posted a sweet picture of him with a two-word caption, which says:

"KINDERGARTEN GRADUATE"

Heather shows up for her son's major milestone. (Credits: IG/@heathercarr4)

Derek Carr and Heather - who have been together since college - tied the knot in 2012 and have four children. The NFL power couple welcomed their eldest son, Dallas, just a year after their marriage in 2013.

Deker Carr was born in 2016, while his younger brother Deakon was born in 2019. Deakon recently completed his kindergarten education. In addition to three sons, they also have a daughter named Brooklyn, born in 2020.

Derek Carr's wife shares glimpse of his retirement life

On May 11, Heather Carr shared a reel on her Instagram account, giving the fans a rare glimpse into Derek Carr's life after retirement. She shared a small vlog of how the NFL QB spent his first day of retirement:

"First day of retirement"

Carr has enjoyed a good time on the first day of his retirement, spending more time with his kids and wife. He played with the kids in his home garden, worked with them, and had dinner with them. The former NFL star has also spent time watering the plants and enjoyed a meal at a restaurant with his wife.

On May 13, Derek Carr shared a video revealing how he is spending his retirement. He posted a clip of himself playing golf with his friends.

Interestingly, even in the video shared by his wife about his first day of retirement, Carr was seen with his golf bag, putting it in his car.

Derek Carr - the 36th pick in round two of the 2014 draft - spent the first few seasons with the the Las Vegas Raiders and joined the Saints in 2023. After playing two seasons with them - with his last game coming in 2024 - he retired from the game on May 10, 2025.

