"15 is in decline. Now the Chiefs realize it": NFL fans react to Gardner Minshew taking first team reps while Patrick Mahomes works with second

The Kansas City Chiefs’ midweek training session created a buzz. They shuffled their quarterbacks in a way few expected. Gardner Minshew opened with the first-team offense while Patrick Mahomes worked with the reserves.

"Interesting start to Chiefs' 10-10-10 practice: Gardner Minshew worked with first team, Patrick Mahomes with second team. Wonder if a shift in strategy on Game 2 playing time ahead," Pete Sweeney posted on X Tuesday afternoon.

Pete Sweeney @pgsween Interesting start to Chiefs' 10-10-10 practice: Gardner Minshew worked with first team, Patrick Mahomes with second team. Wonder if a shift in strategy on Game 2 playing time ahead.

NFL fans accustomed to seeing No. 15 command every top-unit snap sparked an immediate wave of theories in X.

"QB controversy. Everyone has told me 15 is in decline. Now the Chiefs realize it," one user wrote

ASB1216 @ASB1216 QB controversy. Everyone has told me 15 is in decline. Now the Chiefs realize it.

"Clearly, as Portnoy said, Mahomes is washed. Chiefs are toast. Likely going 1-15," another wrote.

"Smart to get the timing down with those second unit guys, cause that’s probably who we’ll have to depend on anyway," a third user wrote.

More fan reactions poured in.

"There’s a QB battle for the starting gig apparently," one user wrote.

"Offense is better suited for Minshew anyways," one user added.

Gardner Minshew discusses his quarterback approach in Kansas City

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Gardner Minshew had spoken about how he approaches each practice.

While not tipping his hand about any potential changes in the depth chart, the veteran said his preparation doesn’t waver whether he’s a backup or starter.

In his view, each rep is an opportunity to refine mechanics, process defenses faster and apply coaching adjustments without repeating errors.

"The same man every day you're out here to get better," Minshew said, according to Chiefs Wire. "It's for the coaches to do the competition, for them to take stats, to figure out. It's just getting out there and getting better with every rep."

Minshew, now in his sixth NFL season, praised Kansas City’s offensive team for its clarity and flexibility.

He’s been absorbing how the staff adapts plays midstream and prepares quarterbacks for multiple defensive looks.

Having been in systems that struggled to generate offense, like his stint in Las Vegas last year, he’s aware of the benefits that come with an established scheme and continuity at the top.

