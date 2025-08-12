"Our division's always been tough": Patrick Mahomes claps back at dynasty doubters downplaying Chiefs’ 9 straight AFC West titles

Since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Patrick Mahomes has led them to three Super Bowl championships. A year before drafting him, they placed 1st in the AFC West. Since then, the Chiefs have continuously emerged as the winners of the AFC West division nine consecutive times.Despite this, some critics try to downplay Patrick Mahomes' achievement with the Chiefs. On Monday, he clapped back at the dynasty doubters during an appearance on the 'Up &amp; Adams Show.'&quot;No,&quot; Mahomes said. &quot;I did, but as they said it's always. It's never easy. Our division's always been tough. We've just done a good job of being able to win it. But we always feels like our division is tough, and that's where we start.&quot;&quot;And so obviously, a lot of young, really good quarterbacks. You had Geno Smith to the pitcher as well, another great quarterback. And then to go with the coaches that we're going up against. I mean, some legendary Hall of Fame coaches, but we believe we have the best coach. And we believe we take care of business and handle things the right way.&quot;&quot;We can find a way to win the division. And I believe if we win our division, we'll be in line to go out there and get that home playoff game and be able to play playoffs and Super Bowls.&quot;Last season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won the AFC title for the third straight year. They took on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX with the hopes of winning the Lombardi trophy. Unfortunately, Andy Reid's team suffered a 40-22 loss in the Super Bowl, crushing their dreams of becoming the first NFL team to three-peat the Lombardi Trophy.Bill Simmons names Josh Allen as 'the best quarterback' over Patrick MahomesDespite Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs winning the AFC title, some experts argue that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a better season. His performance earned him the 2024 NFL MVP honors.On Monday, Bill Simmons came forward to share his thoughts on the Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen debate. He dubbed the Bills quarterback as the best over the 3x Super Bowl champion.&quot;I just think Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the league,&quot; Simmons said. &quot;Game by game, regular season, durability, he can make chicken salad out of chicken s**t. From what we saw from Mahomes last year, I just don't think it's fair to put him over Josh.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Allen can help the Bills secure a victory over the Chiefs this year and emerge as the AFC Champions to compete in the Super Bowl.