15-TD WR named perfect CeeDee Lamb compliment for Cowboys on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have a wide receiver problem. They already have CeeDee Lamb, currently one of the best offensive dominators in the league; but the depth behind him is lacking. Brandin Cooks has elected to return to the New Orleans Saints, while Jalens Tolbert and Brooks have not improved as quickly and exponentially as hoped.

Ad

So Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron has the franchise drafing Iowa State's Jayden Higgins in Day 2 of the upcoming Draft:

"As the search for more playmakers stretches into Day 2, the Cowboys have the chance to add a big-bodied X receiver who would perfectly complement CeeDee Lamb. Higgins uses his size (6'4", 214 lbs.) to win contested battles downfield at a high clip."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having begun his college career at FCS Eastern Kentucky, he moved to Ames in 2023 and exploded for 1,183 yards in 2024. Fifteen of his 28 career touchdowns came as a Cyclone.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cowboys target Jayden Higgins also linked to two AFC teams

But as it turns out, Arlington is not the only place where Jayden Higgins may thrive. Over in Pittsburgh, George Pickens has been the subjects of rumors and concerns regarding his long-term future as a Steeler entering his contract year. His situation has not been helped by the trade for DK Metcalf, who signed a monstrous five-year extension after the transaction was consummated.

Ad

Hence, drafting Higgins. Underdog Fantasy's James Palmer recently said on a Bleacher Report livestream that the organization "would love to have him" (from 04:56 in the video below):

"There's a lot of people who believe George Pickens' time is limited. It's why they did the DK deal. It's why they paid DK what they did. You don't pay both of them that. Do they look for a high-volume No. 2 guy like a Jayden Higgins? Man, would they love to have him. I know they would love to have him."

Ad

Ad

There is also the New England Patriots, who may want an upgrade at WR2 beside Stefon Diggs. Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante writes:

"As the Patriots look to continue their rebuild and build around Drake Maye, another wide receiver could be a smart investment with an early-round pick this year. Higgins is a coordinated, big-bodied receiver with impressive ball skills who rarely drops passes."

The 2025 Draft will be held at Lambeau Field between April 24 and 26. Most media coverage will be on ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.