$16,000,000 worth 49ers legend drops words of wisdom for Travis Hunter ahead of 2025 NFL draft

There have been quite a few shakeups in most mock drafts since the NFL combine in Indianapolis, but one man whose stock hasn't dipped the slightest is Travis Hunter, Colorado's do-everything Heisman winner.

Ad

Hunter took the college football world by storm by seemingly playing nearly every snap on offense and defense as a wide receiver and defensive back. While most NFL teams are rumored to be considering sticking him on just one side of the ball, that hasn't stopped them from taking a closer look at his talents.

With all the spotlight on Hunter and a handful of prospects with the NFL draft on the horizon, the Colorado WR/DB got some advice from former San Francisco 49ers first-rounder Vernon Davis. On Sunday, the Super Bowl champion tight end joined "The Travis Hunter Show" where he had some poignant words of wisdom for the Heisman winner.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The thing you gotta do is just continue to be who you are. Great human being, great person, and everything else going to happen for you," Vernon said on the show. "That's all. Just go in with the attitude of ‘Imma do everything that I did in college and more,’ right?"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

I don't know what your goals are, but whatever your goals are, set them and just, and just go after them, but make sure that you stay who you are, that guy that the team, your teammates love, the guy that set the right examples and be that leader, because they bringing you in to be a leader. They bringing you in to be a leader first, right?... They want leadership and your ability to play the ball at the highest level. People going to follow you, and you are going to be that leader. So they know you going to make an instant impact. So that's why they bring you in there. That's why they going to draft you. But, you know, just stay who you are.”

Ad

Davis, of course, knows more than enough about making it big in the NFL. The retired tight end quietly went about his business in the league, making two Pro Bowls and being named a second-team All-Pro in 2013. With those accolades and a successful career, Davis is now worth $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Where Travis Hunter could realistically land in the 2025 NFL draft

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

For a long time, people believed the Cleveland Browns would go with either Hunter or Penn State's Abdul Carter. Carter is considered the best player in this year's class.

Ad

However, with the Browns signing Myles Garrett to a four-year, $160 million deal, there will be some urgency to sort out the quarterback situation to ensure they are competitive in 2025, given that we likely won't see Deshaun Watson in action for much of the season.

That could potentially open the door for Hunter to land with the New England Patriots at #4, since the New York Giants, who are at #3, also desperately need a quarterback after reportedly being turned down by Aaron Rodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.