$160,000,000 worth Eli Manning eyes minority ownership as Giants seek investors for 10% stake: Report

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is reportedly putting together an investment group to buy a minority ownership stake in an NFL franchise.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that 10% of the Giants is for sale. The Mara and Tisch families, who own the team, hired Moelis & Co. in February to explore selling a small part. The rest of the stake is to be divided among several investors.

Manning, who has a net worth of $160 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), has been wanting to invest in New York for quite some time. In January, CNBC asked him if he’d ever consider purchasing a stake and becoming a minority owner of the team.

“It’s definitely something of interest," Manning said. "There’s probably only one team I’d be interested in pursuing, and it’s the one I played for for 16 years, and it’s local, and makes the most sense, but we just got to figure out if they would ever sell a little bit.”

The Giants are valued at $8 billion, and Manning is estimated to have made around $200 million from his playing career, advertising and broadcasting deals, per Bloomberg. Former players like Tom Brady and Richard Seymour have also secured stakes in the Las Vegas Raiders.

It remains to be seen if Eli Manning will secure the necessary backing to complete a deal. He’s also a minority owner of NJ/NY Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Giants draft Jaxson Dart, Eli Manning welcomes new legacy addition

The Giants drafted Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25. The move was similar to the team’s 2004 draft trade when they got Eli Manning from the San Diego Chargers. The two-time Super Bowl champ welcomed Dart in a video posted by the team, sharing his excitement about the continued connection between Ole Miss quarterbacks and the team.

"Congrats on getting drafted by the New York Giants," Manning said on Thursday. "Of course, there is great history of Ole Miss quarterbacks with the Giants going back to Charlie Conerly. I'm glad this history will carry over to you. It has been an honor and a great pleasure to cheer for you the past three years at Ole Miss, and I hope to be able to do so the next 15 years."

Dart, who set an Ole Miss career passing record with 10,617 yards and 72 touchdowns, takes on a challenging task in New York, joining a crowded quarterback room. While he’s unlikely to start next season, Dart acknowledged Manning as a key role model throughout the draft process. The Giants hope Dart will eventually follow in Eli Manning’s footsteps, with big shoes to fill in the franchise's future.

