2 days after Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding, Mitch Trubisky's wife, Hill, drops 4-word message recapping "incredible" weekend

The Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen married his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, on Saturday. It was an intimate event attended by the people in the inner circle of the couple, including Mitchell Trubisky and his wife Hillary.

Two days after attending Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding, Hillary Trubisky shared a BTS picture from the couple’s marriage on Instagram post. In the snapshot, Hillary is seen sharing a side hug with Mitchell.

As it was the wedding day, Mitchell Trubisky wore a black suit and was spotted twinning with his wife, Hillary, who adorned a beautiful black dress. Along with the picture, Hillary dropped a four-word message to recap her experience at Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s wedding.

“Incredible weekend celebrating love,” Hillary wrote.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got married six months after exchanging engagement rings in November 2024.

The Bills starter proposed to the Hawkeye actress in an intimate and romantic setting in the beautiful background of a sunset. The couple shared a joint Instagram post to break their engagement news to fans.

“11•22•24,” the couple captioned the IG post.

Mitch Trubisky's wife, Hillary, recapped beautiful moments from Mother’s Day celebrations

Less than a month before attending Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s wedding, Mitch Trubisky's wife, Hillary, celebrated Mother’s Day with son Hudson. To make the special occasion memorable, Hillary paid an Instagram tribute to her son, Hudson.

Hillary’s IG post featured a handful of throwback pictures of Hudson with her parents. In the first picture, the two are spotted posing for a mother-son snap. It was followed by a family picture of Hillary and Mitch’s beach day outing.

In the snap, Hudson can be seen sitting on the quarterback’s shoulder, with a view of a scenic sunset in the background.

“Being your mom is the greatest joy of my life. Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mamas!,” Hillary captioned her IG post.

Mitch Trubisky joined the Buffalo Bills last year on a two-year contract worth $5.25 million, according to Spotrac. In the 2024 NFL season, the quarterback scored 179 passing yards and two passing touchdowns and had one rushing yard and 17 rushing attempts.

