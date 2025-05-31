2 months after DK Metcalf trade, ex-Seattle WR Bryan Walters puts “overrated” tag on $132,000,000 star

Two months after the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired DK Metcalf in a high-profile trade, former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Bryan Walters weighed in with a pointed, but measured assessment of the Pro Bowl receiver, labelling him “slightly overrated.”

Metcalf was traded in exchange for the Steelers’ second-round pick (No. 52 overall). Additionally, the teams swapped late-round picks: Seattle sent their sixth-round pick (No. 185 overall) to Pittsburgh and received the Steelers’ seventh-round pick (No. 223 overall) in return.

Shortly after the deal, Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 million contract extension with the Steelers, keeping him under team control through 2029 and making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

During an appearance on Seattle Sports’ 'Brock & Salk Show', Walters shared his perspective on Metcalf’s game.

“I’ve been very vocal about kind of my thoughts on DK as a wide receiver … and you know, maybe I’ll be a little nice, I guess, but slightly overrated,” Walters said.

While clear in his opinion, Walters was not dismissive of Metcalf’s potential. He acknowledged the star receiver could find success in Pittsburgh, but suggested Seattle’s revamped receiving corps might better fit their new offensive direction.

“I think he’s gonna do well in Pittsburgh, but at the same time I just think that they really revamped this wide receiver room to fit that (Klint) Kubiak scheme and a lot of guys that are better route runners and guys that just kinda complement each other,” Walters added.

Seattle Seahawks’ new direction and DK Metcalf’s role in Pittsburgh

The Seahawks have retooled their receiving lineup, releasing veteran Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf as they transition to a younger, more versatile offense. They added veteran receivers Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the roster.

The team appears to be placing considerable trust in younger talents like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is expected to take on a larger role under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s system that focuses on precision and route discipline.

In Pittsburgh, Metcalf is anticipated to become the centrepiece of the Steelers’ passing attack. His arrival follows a busy offseason that included the trade of George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

The Steelers are reportedly exploring additional moves to add another playmaker to complement Metcalf on the outside.

Metcalf’s six-year tenure in Seattle was highly productive. He recorded 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2023 and was named second-team All-Pro in 2020.

As the 2025 season approaches, Metcalf will look to meet the high expectations tied to his new contract while proving he can thrive in Pittsburgh’s evolving offence, and perhaps quiet some of the doubts about his game along the way.

