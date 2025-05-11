NFL analyst drops truth bomb about why George Pickens left Steelers for Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers made waves across the league when they traded wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys just days after the 2025 NFL draft. While fans and pundits speculated about locker room discord, NFL insider Peter Schrager offered a more nuanced explanation, and it had far more to do with business than bad blood.

On 'The Pat McAfee Show', Schrager pushed back on the idea that Pickens was a problematic figure in the Steelers’ locker room.

“Pickens wasn’t a disliked player in that building,” Schrager said. “Now, he was late for certain things, and there were issues on game day with him getting frustrated with the quarterback play and wanting the ball. But to a man, everyone in Pittsburgh was like, he shows up, he works hard, he blocks his ass off, and he can still play.”

The trade came just as Pickens entered the final year of his rookie contract, and with contract talks looming, Pittsburgh faced a critical decision. Meanwhile, the Steelers had just committed significant money to newly acquired DK Metcalf, making it financially unlikely they’d pay top-dollar to keep both wideouts.

“They weren’t going to pay him the big money that he was going to be due at the end of this season,” Schrager added. “And they figured they could move on. Now, they did pay the money to DK Metcalf.”

George Pickens’ consistent production and big-play ability made him an attractive trade target. In 2024, he recorded 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 15.3 yards per catch, underscoring his role as a vertical threat in the Steelers’ offense.

Dallas Cowboys add firepower with George Pickens blockbuster move

The Cowboys pounced at the perfect time. Seeking more explosiveness opposite CeeDee Lamb, the team brought in George Pickens to stretch the field and add physicality to their passing game. Analysts praised the move, which was viewed as a clear sign that Dallas is going all-in on 2025.

Pickens expressed appreciation for the opportunity and a desire to contribute in his introductory press conference.

“I feel great. I like the mojo here. I like the swag. I feel like they have a great thing going for sure,” Pickens said. “I’m grateful to be here. I’m grateful to play with Dak.”

He also spoke about the business side of the NFL:

“This game is just as much a business as it is football. It’s kind of out of my control. I’m glad to be here in Dallas and able to continue the winning culture that they have.”

Ultimately, the Steelers’ decision wasn’t driven by culture concerns but cap calculus. With Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, and a deep draft class at the position, Pittsburgh felt confident in its long-term plan.

For George Pickens and the Cowboys, it’s a clean slate that might help both sides take the next step.

