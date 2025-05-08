George Pickens makes his feelings known after WR's blockbuster trade to Cowboys

George Pickens was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for draft picks on Wednesday. Pickens shared his thoughts after being traded to the Cowboys on Thursday.

Ad

"I feel great. I like the mojo here. I like the swag. I feel like they have a great thing going for sure. I'm grateful to be here. I'm grateful to play with Dak," he said as reported by Jon Machota.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowboys received Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick. The Steelers received a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Pickens will help Dak Prescott by being a strong WR2 alongside CeeDee Lamb. His ability to make deep plays (16.3 yards per catch since 2022) will help open up defenses. The Cowboys didn't draft a wide receiver, which makes this trade very important.

The Steelers added DK Metcalf in March, so they were okay with letting Pickens go. Pickens also had some disciplinary issues, including penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Ad

Pickens was selected by the Steelers in the second round (52nd pick) of the 2022 NFL draft.

Steelers' T.J. Watt situation is linked to George Pickens' trade: Report

Apart from DK Metcalf, the effects of George Pickens' trade go beyond just the roster. It impacts one of the Steelers' most important players: T.J. Watt.

Last month, Watt hinted on Instagram that he wants a contract extension this offseason. He has one year left on his current deal and will cost the team $30 million against the salary cap in 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Steelers have over $34 million in cap space, which gives them some flexibility. It’s important for them to start working on a deal for Watt soon. He’s been a key player for the Steelers and is one of the best defensive players in the league. Last year, Watt had 11.5 sacks, 61 tackles and forced six fumbles.

Watt's performance has been crucial to the Steelers defense, especially with some uncertainty in other areas of the team for 2025. With Pickens gone, the Steelers don’t have any other major contract situations to deal with, so focusing on Watt’s extension should be a top priority.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.