"It’s no ego here": CeeDee Lamb drops cryptic tweet after George Pickens joins Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb appears to be setting the tone for his partnership with newly acquired George Pickens. Lamb has Pickens by his side following the trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to acquire Pickens and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Ad

On Saturday, just days after the Cowboys finalized the trade, Lamb took to X to share his thoughts about the situation.

"Kid you not; can't express it enough. It's no ego here," Lamb said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The comment was made amid speculation surrounding how the two gifted receivers would share the spotlight in the Dallas offense.

Ceedee Lamb solidified himself as a top receiver a season ago, recording 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six scores in just 15 games. It was his third consecutive year with more than 100 catches and fourth year in a row with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

George Pickens addresses how he sees CeeDee Lamb

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

George Pickens addressed the dynamics of working with Ceedee Lamb during his introductory press conference at the Cowboys' facility in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday. The former Steelers receiver dismissed the idea of rigid receiver hierarchies.

Ad

"You guys making a 1A and 1B and all this, honestly that's the first time I've heard of any of that stuff," Pickens told reporters. "I feel like two receivers are kind of normal. When I used to watch football, there was always a good receiver and then there was another good receiver on the side of him. I just feel like we're going to work off each other very well."

Ad

Pickens also highlighted the tactical advantages of pairing with a talent like Ceedee Lamb.

"CeeDee is a super dynamic receiver, super dynamic person, player," he said. "I just feel like schematically you won't be able to double everybody, so that'll be a great thing for me and him."

The trade addresses Dallas' biggest offseason priorities – finding a complementary receiving threat to pair with Lamb. Pickens brings a different skill set to the offense. He is known for his downfield ability and contested catch prowess on the outside, while Lamb excels over the middle and creates yards after the catch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.