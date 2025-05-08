  • home icon
  • NFL
  Cowboys' new WR George Pickens shares honest take on Ceedee Lamb

Cowboys' new WR George Pickens shares honest take on Ceedee Lamb

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 08, 2025 22:46 GMT
George Pickens is excited about his new teammate - Source: Getty
George Pickens is excited about his new teammate - Source: Getty

The arrival of George Pickens at the Dallas Cowboys has the franchise with a great duo of wide receivers at their disposal. Pickens, acquired via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will partner with CeeDee Lamb in the upcoming season, with Dak Prescott as their quarterback.

The Cowboys now have two good receivers who complement each other. Lamb will now have more freedom to align as the slot receiver, with his new teammate taking more responsibility on the outside. Defenses will have a nightmare trying to stop the Cowboys' aerial offense.

Speaking to reporters after the trade, the new Cowboys' receiver complimented Lamb, calling him "super dynamic" and pointing out how both will benefit from each other's presence:

The receiver also spoke about how reports of a fracture in his relationship with the Steelers led to his trade, and how happy he was for his new team:

“I can’t really change anyone’s opinion of me personally. I just continue to grow. I feel like everybody in the world has to grow. I’m trying to build a winning culture, which they already have with the Cowboys. I’m just glad to be joining it.”
Pickens, who was acquired for a third-round pick, has one year left on his rookie deal. According to many reports, the plan for the Cowboys is to let the receiver play out his rookie deal before deciding on whether or not to sign a contract extension. He finished the 2024 season with 900 yards and three touchdowns.

Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware praises addition of George Pickens

The former defender made an appearance on Kay Adams' show on Wednesday, discussing an array of topics related to the franchise. Ware mentioned the overall impact that Pickens will have, also opening spaces for CeeDee Lamb:

“I think he's the right guy because of what he brings to the game. You've got two deep threats, you can throw to either one of them. I think it was a great trade."

The Steelers made another wide receiver trade during the 2025 offseason, adding wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks for a second-round pick. The team still awaits a decision from Aaron Rodgers to sign the franchise quarterback.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

