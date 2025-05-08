Cowboys' new WR George Pickens shares honest take on Ceedee Lamb

The arrival of George Pickens at the Dallas Cowboys has the franchise with a great duo of wide receivers at their disposal. Pickens, acquired via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will partner with CeeDee Lamb in the upcoming season, with Dak Prescott as their quarterback.
The Cowboys now have two good receivers who complement each other. Lamb will now have more freedom to align as the slot receiver, with his new teammate taking more responsibility on the outside. Defenses will have a nightmare trying to stop the Cowboys' aerial offense.
Speaking to reporters after the trade, the new Cowboys' receiver complimented Lamb, calling him "super dynamic" and pointing out how both will benefit from each other's presence:
The receiver also spoke about how reports of a fracture in his relationship with the Steelers led to his trade, and how happy he was for his new team:
“I can’t really change anyone’s opinion of me personally. I just continue to grow. I feel like everybody in the world has to grow. I’m trying to build a winning culture, which they already have with the Cowboys. I’m just glad to be joining it.”
Pickens, who was acquired for a third-round pick, has one year left on his rookie deal. According to many reports, the plan for the Cowboys is to let the receiver play out his rookie deal before deciding on whether or not to sign a contract extension. He finished the 2024 season with 900 yards and three touchdowns.
Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware praises addition of George Pickens
The former defender made an appearance on Kay Adams' show on Wednesday, discussing an array of topics related to the franchise. Ware mentioned the overall impact that Pickens will have, also opening spaces for CeeDee Lamb:
“I think he's the right guy because of what he brings to the game. You've got two deep threats, you can throw to either one of them. I think it was a great trade."
The Steelers made another wide receiver trade during the 2025 offseason, adding wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks for a second-round pick. The team still awaits a decision from Aaron Rodgers to sign the franchise quarterback.
