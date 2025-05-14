The Miami Dolphins are set to have five prime-time games in the 2025 NFL season, according to leaked schedule reports.

Week 3: Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (Thursday Night Football)

Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (Thursday Night Football) Week 4: Dolphins vs. New York Jets (Monday Night Football)

Dolphins vs. New York Jets (Monday Night Football) Week 9: Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football)

Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football) Week 11: Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders (Madrid, Spain – International Game)

Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders (Madrid, Spain – International Game) Week 15: Dolphins vs.Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)

Once Ari Meirov posted the news of the leak on X, NFL fans rushed to make their opinions known.

"5 primetime games??? We getting 2 Thursday nights and a middle finger," wrote one fan.

"No way we gotta watch Tua on prime time for 5 games," wrote another fan.

A third fan commented:

"Two road games into a TNF game sucks LMAO."

More NFL fans jumped in to give their takes:

The Miami Dolphins had a tough 2024 season. They won eight games and lost nine. For the first time in three years, they did not make the playoffs.

The team finished second in the AFC East. They scored 345 points all season, which is about 20 per game.

Dolphins had some key losses. In Week 9, they lost to the Bills. That hurt their playoff chances. On Thanksgiving, they lost to the Packers. That loss gave them a losing record. In Week 18, they lost to the Broncos. That ended their playoff hopes for good.

The defense gave up points at the worst times, even though they were ranked 10th in the league. The offense was not consistent. In some games, they did well, in others, they struggled.

At the end of the season, Dolphins' defensive coach Vic Fangio left. The team hired Anthony Weaver to take his place.

Miami Dolphins will make NFL history

The Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders are set to make NFL history by playing the first-ever regular-season game in Spain.

Matchup: Dolphins vs. Commanders

Dolphins vs. Commanders Date: November 16, 2025 (Week 11)

November 16, 2025 (Week 11) Location: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid, Spain Kickoff Time: 9:30 AM ET

This marks the NFL’s debut in Spain. The Dolphins will play their eighth international game. They have previously played in Germany, the UK and Canada. The Commanders will play their second-ever international game. It will be their first since London in 2016.

