"2-Way player maybe?": Cowboys fans react to Micah Parsons showing off senior year running back highlights

Dallas Cowboys fans believe Micah Parsons could be a star two-way player in the NFL after his high school running back tape went viral.

Parsons chipped in at running back in high school, as well as being a star pass rusher. In high school, Parsons claimed he averaged almost 10 yards per carry, showing off his speed and elusiveness.

After Parsons' post, Cowboys fans called for Dallas to allow the star pass rusher to take a few carries this season.

"2-Way player maybe???," a fan wrote.

"Why aren’t you getting the ball in the red zone?," a fan added.

Parsons would be hard to tackle due to his size, and Cowboys fans think he could be a good red zone threat.

"Goaline back next year," a fan wrote.

"Should be playing both ways, swear you would lead the league in sacks and rushing tds," a fan added.

Whether or not the Cowboys would actually allow Parsons to take any carries or be a goal-line running back seems unlikely.

"get you some touches on offense," a fan wrote.

"You could have been Derrick Henry 2.0. Have Shotty put in a goal line play for you," a fan added.

Although many Cowboys fans would like Parsons to take some goal-line rushes, it does seem unlikely it will happen as he's too important on defense and rushing the quarterback.

Micah Parsons hopeful to get new deal done with Cowboys

Micah Parsons had his fifth-year option picked up for 2025, but he has yet to sign an extension.

Parsons skipped the second week of voluntary OTAs and before OTAs even opened, he said signing a new deal before training camp was important to him.

"It's extremely important. I mean, you really see a lot of players struggle when guys aren't participating in camp and they're getting off to slow starts," Parsons said, via the team website. "I don't wanna get off to a slow start. I wanna hit the ground running and establish ourselves in this league and get some wins early in the season, and be in rhythm. It's gonna be extremely important for me to get going and lead these guys."

Parsons will be one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL, but an extension has yet to be finalized.

Last season with the Cowboys, Parsons recorded 12 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

